The Pierz Pioneers boys basketball team took down the Royals 72-61 on their own court, Friday, Dec. 9.

Gene Skiba was the games top scorer, netting his team 16 points on 6-of-10 field goals. He finished 4-of-6 on 2-pointers, 2-of-4 on 3-pointers and shot 2-for-5 on his free throws. Skiba also helped out his team under the hoop, recording eight rebounds.

