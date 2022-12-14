The Pierz Pioneers boys basketball team took down the Royals 72-61 on their own court, Friday, Dec. 9.
Gene Skiba was the games top scorer, netting his team 16 points on 6-of-10 field goals. He finished 4-of-6 on 2-pointers, 2-of-4 on 3-pointers and shot 2-for-5 on his free throws. Skiba also helped out his team under the hoop, recording eight rebounds.
Noah Oberfeld had a night himself, scoring 13 points, hitting two 2-pointers, two 3-pointers and three free throws. He also helped his teammates out recording six rebounds.
John Cheney finished with 12 points against the Royals, hitting on 5-of-7 2-pointers and 2-of-2 free throws. He led the team in rebounds, securing 10 total.
The Pioneers improved to 3-0 on the season and look to keep their undefeated streak as they host Crosby-Ironton, Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:15 p.m.
Upsala Cardinals
The Cardinals fell short of their second win of the season in a 63-49 loss to the Bulldogs, Friday, Dec. 9.
Ryan Johnson led the team with 15 points on 5-of-10 field goals, with all five baskets coming from beyond the 3-point line.
Jack Primus finished with 14 points, hitting 7-of-16 from inside the arc. He also led the team in rebounds, with eight, assists, with four, and steals, with six.
The Cardinals’ record fell to 1-3 after the loss. They look to rebound Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:15 p.m., against St. John’s Prep.
Little Falls Flyers
The Flyers came away with a clutch 56-53 win over the Zimmerman Thunder, Monday, Dec. 12.
Beau Thoma had himself quite the performance, scoring nearly half of the Flyers’ points alone. He finished 10-of-21 on field goals, hitting 9-of-16 from inside the arc, and was 4-of-6 on free throws, ultimately recording 25 total points. He was a threat on defense as well, recording six steals and two blocks.
Jaxon Janski finished with 13 points on the day, hitting 4-of-7 from the 3-point line.
The Flyers improved to 2-1 on the season and hope to build a streak of wins as they take on the Royals at home, Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m.
Swanville Bulldogs
The Bulldogs took a 63-49 loss on Thursday, Dec. 8 to the Upsala Cardinals, falling to 2-2 on the season.
Lucas Miller scored over half of the team’s points, finishing with 27 total. Miller hit on 12-of-23 field goals, including 3-of-8 on 3-pointers. He also had five rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Caden Beseman finished the night hitting 5-of-7 shots, including hitting 2-of-2 3-pointers for 12 total points. Beseman also had two rebounds and two steals.
They look to get back in the win column as they travel to LPGE, Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:15 p.m.
Royalton Royals
The Royals fell to 1-2 after their bout with the Pierz Pioneers, Friday, Dec. 9. They played well, but ultimately lost, 72-61.
Logan Pesta and Joseph Achen both scored 16 points each in the loss. Pesta finished hitting 7-of-11 2-pointers and was a perfect 2-for-2 on free throws. He also recorded five rebounds and two steals.
Achen was 3-of-4 on 2-pointers, 2-of-6 on 3-pointers and 4-of-9 on free throws. Achen also recorded four steals and four assists and a block.
The Royals hope to get back to .500 as they travel to Little Falls, Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m.
