The Pioneers girls basketball team dominated in their first playoff game this year, beating Aitkin, 53-22, March 3.
The girls got off to a quick start, putting up six points early before the Gobblers could get on the board.
It was a team effort in the first half. All of the Pioneer starters contributed to the score by nailing their respective 2-point shots.
With so much cohesion coming from the Pioneers, the Gobblers didn’t know who to cover, and would leave the basket open for one of the girls to make an easy run at the basket.
With the score 12-6, in favor of the Pioneers, the girls went on an impressive run. Katie Leidenfrost scored on a run to the basket to increase the lead. After a missed shot on Aitkin’s ensuing drive, the Pioneers ran down the court and Kiara Olesch scored two points with a drive to the basket.
Before the Gobblers even had time to get down the court, Ashley Kimman stole the ball and had a free run to the basket for another two points, making it 18-6.
The Gobblers scored two points on their next drive but the Pioneers toppedthat by scoring two 2-pointers.
The first half continued like that. The Pioneers went on small runs and the Gobblers would break it with a 2-pointer, but were unable to muster enough points in a row to mount a comeback.
The first half ended with the Pioneers up, 34-15.
The second half was an impressive display of dominance on the Pioneers’ part. They immediately went on a 17-point run.
Alyssa Sadlovsky started the second half by sinking a 3-pointer. She was followed up with a 2-pointer by Leidenfrost, and back-to-back 3-pointers from Britney Schommer.
Kimman scored on a drive to the basket, and also scored two free throws after being fouled. Kimman scored another 2-pointer after the Gobblers turned the ball over on their ensuing drive, bringing the score to 51-15.
In an impressive display of force, the Pioneers only allowed the Gobblers seven points in the second half as they cruised to their first playoff win of the season.
There was no crazy top scorer in the game simply because the girls shared the ball so well. Olesch did lead the team in scoring with 12 points. She was followed closely by Schommer and Leidenfrost, who both scored 11 points, and Kimman had herself a game, scoring eight points.
The Pioneers hosted Crosby-Ironton in the quarterfinals, March 7, and took care of the Rangers at home, 59-52.
The Pioneers moved on to face the Eskomos, Wednesday, March 9, in Esko, and beat them 48-42, in the section 7AA semifinals.
Olesch lead the team in points scored, with 21. She shot 7-of-16 on total field goals, including 5-of-7 on free throws.
Sadlovsky came in second with 10 points on 4-of-8 total field goals.
The win sends the Pioneers to the Section 7AA Championship, where they play Pequot Lakes, Friday, March 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.