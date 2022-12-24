The Pierz Pioneers boys basketball team suffered their first loss of the season, dropping 76-65 to the Foley Falcons, Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Kirby Fischer led the team with 15 points on 5-of-13 baskets, including 2-of-2 from the 3-point line and 3-of-4 from the free throw line. He also recorded four rebounds and a steal.
Noah Oberfeld finished with 11 points, including hitting 4-of-5 free throws. He also finished with five rebounds.
Andy Winscher, Joey Stuckmayer and John Cheney all finished with 10 points, and Max Barclay finished with seven.
The Pioneers’ first loss puts their record at 3-1. They play Pequot Lakes on the road, Thursday, Dec. 22
Royalton Royals
The Royals rebounded from the loss against the Flyers with a section road win over the Foley Falcons, Monday, Dec. 19.
The 64-55 win was aided by Jackson Psyck, who led the team with 22 points and nine rebounds. He finished 10-of-21 from under the basket and 2-of-3 from the free throw line.
Joseph Achen finished with 11 points in their win, scoring on two 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and four free throws. He also recorded nine assists and six steals, both team-highs.
Connor Carlson also finished with 11 points, hitting 2-of-6 3-pointers and 5-of-8 free throws. Carlson had seven rebounds and four assists, as well.
The Royals improved to 2-3 and faced Sauk Centre, Thursday, Dec. 22
Little Falls Flyers
The Flyers boys basketball team’s win streak continued as they beat Willmar 69-64, Saturday, Dec. 17.
Jaxon Janski had his best game of the season, scoring a team-high 23 points. He nailed 7-of-11 field goals, including hitting 4-of-5 from the 3-point line. He also recorded six rebounds.
Beau Thoma also had quite a game, scoring 21 points. He finished 7-of-16 from the 2-point range and was 7-of-10 on free throws. He also dominated the rebound game, catching 14 total.
They continued their streak against the Milaca Wolves, Tuesday, Dec. 20, narrowly winning 44-42.
The Flyers found themselves down 16-13 at the end of the first half, but a great second half gameplan helped them more than double their score to come away with a win.
Janski led the team in scoring again, this time scoring 18 points. He finished 5-of-13 on total field goals, including 3-of-8 from the 3-point line and 5-of-6 on free throws. He had the second-most rebounds for the Flyers, with five.
Thoma scored 12 points against the Wolves, sinking 4-of-12 shots from inside the arc. He led the team once again in rebounds, with 13 total, 12 of them being defensive rebounds.
Carter Gwost also broke double digit points, finishing with 10. He shot 4-of-8 on field goals, hitting 3-of-5 from the 2-point range.
The Flyers improved to 5-1 and face Princeton, Jan. 3.
Upsala Cardinals
The Cardinals got their second win after a 74-47 win over St. John’s Prep, Friday, Dec. 16.
Jack Primus led the team with 25 points on 9-of-17 field goals. He was 7-of-11 on 2-pointers and 5-of-6 from the free throw line. He also recorded seven rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Aden Warga finished with 19 points on 7-of-12 shots from inside the arc. He was also 5-of-11 from the free throw line. He led the team with nine rebounds and had two assists and a steal.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals couldn’t start a win streak as they lost 72-33 to ACGC, Monday, Dec. 19.
Primus led the team with nine points. He also recorded four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Braedan Rene finished with eight points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
They hoped to rebound against Verndale, but lost their second in a row, 58-31, Tuesday, Dec. 20.
No stats were available for this game.
The Cardinals fell to 2-5 on the season. They play Royalton, Jan. 3.
Swanville Bulldogs
Swanville came away with a 60-47 win over Braham to improve to 3-2, Monday, Dec. 19.
The Bulldogs as a team recorded 51 rebounds, 11 steals and two blocks. They shot 31% on 2-pointers, 20% on 3-pointers and 67% on free throws.
They play Brandon-Evansville at home, Jan. 3.
