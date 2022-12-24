The Pierz Pioneers boys basketball team suffered their first loss of the season, dropping 76-65 to the Foley Falcons, Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Kirby Fischer led the team with 15 points on 5-of-13 baskets, including 2-of-2 from the 3-point line and 3-of-4 from the free throw line. He also recorded four rebounds and a steal.

Tags

Load comments