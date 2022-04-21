The Pioneers baseball team traveled to Albany to take on the Huskies, Tuesday, April 19, but fell short, losing 5-3.

The Pioneers had seven total hits as a team, but were unable to bring enough of those home to notch their second win on the season.

Max Barclay was the Pioneers’ best hitter on the day, hitting 2-for-3, with an RBI.

Ben Virnig and Andy Winscher also secured an RBI each.

The loss is the Pioneers’ first of the season, to bring their record to 1-1. They looked to rebound against the Zimmerman Thunder at home Thursday, April 21.

