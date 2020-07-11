Pierz author’s ‘Last Call’ awarded for best romance

When Frank Weber of Pierz writes a novel, he aims to keep it well-balanced to keep the readers intrigued.
“I think a good story has to have some thriller in it, some romance and some humor,” he said.
That’s what readers can expect to find in his book, “Last Call,” which centers around the disappearance of a young woman in Brainerd and an investigator’s relentless pursuit to find her. In the mix, drama with his pregnant wife and the possibility of another woman carrying his child colors the story line, as well.
Because of Weber’s creative content, overall book quality and its unique contribution to its subject area, the book was recognized with the award “best romance” by the Midwest Independent Publishers Association during a virtual ceremony, June 27.
Although Weber sees the book more as a mystery thriller than a romance novel, the award means a lot to him. The Midwest Independent Publishing Association evaluates books from 12 different states. Since most winners are from bigger cities, such as Chicago, Detroit and more, the fact that he comes from a small town makes it an even greater win, he said.
Last Call is Weber’s third book, with “Murder Book” as his first and “The I-94 Murders” his second. The books are inspired by real cases Weber has worked on or heard about as a forensic psychologist.
Writing has become a way for him to vent, as the job can often be a tough one. It was also the reason he began to write.
“It’s not like you can spend a day talking with a serial rapist or murderer, you come home and tell your wife, ‘Guess what I did today?’ You’d traumatize your entire family,” he said.
Weber, who graduated from Pierz Healy High School in 1979, said he initially set out to work as a teacher. However, when his first child was born with a stomach that wasn’t fully developed and his current insurance wouldn’t cover her needs, Weber started working as a behavioral analyst for the state of Minnesota as the state offered better health benefits.
Weber said at first he intended to only work with victims, but pivoted when he realized that many offenders were not being held accountable when they didn’t show up for their court-ordered appointments.
“Nobody did anything about it. Nobody cared, even though they were court ordered to be there, so that’s when I started complaining to the Department of Corrections. I told them, ‘The community thinks these people are getting help and they are not,’” he said.
As a result, Weber was asked by the Department of Corrections to create a program that addressed offenders’ behaviors. He and his wife, Brenda, started CORE Professional Services in 1995, now with locations in Brainerd, Sartell and Mankato. The program has been successful, as 97% of all program graduates have not re-offended, he said.
Weber’s books were published by North Star Press in Clear Lake. His fourth book, “Lying Close,” will be released in September.
Weber considers himself quite fortunate to have been published by a national publisher. When his first book was published in 2017, authors were unable to sell their books at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and other popular places to sell books unless they were published by a national publisher, he said.
However, as that as changed in the last year, Weber said he is considering going on his own, to pay a company to do the work of a publishing company and still retain all rights to the books.
“It’s a little nerve-racking. I’m really appreciative they gave me a shot when a lot of authors weren’t given a shot back then,” he said.
It is also something his publicist, who is separate from the publisher, has advised him to do since she and others who have reviewed his fifth book, “Burning Bridges,” believes it will be a best-seller — the kind that may possibly be turned into a Netflix series, he said.
Along with his fictional characters in his books, Weber also likes to include the personality of a few real, local people with their permission. One example in “Last Call” is Ray Lucking, a mechanic in Pierz, who earned the nickname Ray Ray, because he often repeated himself.
“He was always in a hurry. You’d hear him say, ‘Give me a beer. Give me a beer. Gotta go, gotta go,’” Weber said.
Lucking is since deceased, but some of his stories continue to linger. Weber said those who knew him, knew he was a friendly guy who also was a bit of a joker at times.
If the bartender was busy, he’d look around for someone who had stopped for a beer at the bar on their way to their cabin up north.
“He’d find somebody with a full glass of beer and tell them, ‘There’s a trick I can do. I can swallow an entire glass of beer in one swallow,’” he said.
Weber said Ray Ray would then bet them a quarter he could and after swallowing the beer in six gulps, he’d tell them they were right and give them a quarter.
Although the publishing company usually picks the cover of a book, Weber said he convinced them to use an idea he had for “Last Call” — the scene of a woman by a car with the Brickyard Bar sign in the background, a local bar in Pierz. The model he used was a local girl named Elise Yates.
Normally Weber travels to a variety of places on book tours. Earlier this year, he had 18 presentations lined up, including speaking engagements at the three largest breweries in Texas.
Although he held live, virtual presentations, some with as many as 1,700 people listening, it’s not the same as in-person. They also don’t sell as many books.
Weber writes his books in a way that allows readers to make their own conclusions with clues dropped along the way. He is also very adamant about making sure that the story line told is solid without any mistakes. That’s the challenging part.
“Mystery readers are an intelligent audience, so you cannot make mistakes,” he said.
Weber usually gives himself a year to write a book and takes two months off before embarking on another. Whenever an idea enters his mind, he jots it down and by the end of two months, he has hundreds of pages of notes and riveting ideas. Who knows what his next novel will be?
