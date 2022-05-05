The Pierz track and field team traveled to Pillager, Thursday, April 28. The boys finished in second place among 10 teams, and the girls placed sixth.
Ashley Kimman placed first in the girls 100 meter hurdles, finishing in 15.72, nearly a full second faster than all others.
The girls 4x100 team placed third with a time of 55.53. Despite finishing in third, the team was only .36 seconds behind the second place team and only .64 seconds out of first. The relay team was run by Alexis Hanneken, Kara Bakke, Claire Gruber and Evalie Gall.
Bakke and Katie Leidenfrost finished fourth in the high jump, tying with a height of 4’ 3”. They were just behind three other jumpers who all tied for first with a height of 4’ 6”.
In the boys events, Jonathan Cheney ran the fastest time in the 100 meter hurdles, with a time of 16.83. His time was nearly a full second faster than the next best time. Cheney also ran the 300 meter hurdles in 44.11, placing second. He also placed second in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5’ 9”.
Ethan Kowalczyk finished second in the 3200 meter run, with a time of 10:41.46.
In the shot put, the Pioneers had two of the top three finishers, Kolby Brezinka in second and Ian Oberfeld in third. Brezinka threw the rock a distance of 44’ 9”, and Oberfeld threw his a distance of 41’ 1”. Brezinka also placed third in the discus, throwing for 126’ 3”.
The Pierz boys 4x200 relay team, run by Derek Stangl, Travis Gross, Caleb Kuske and Cheney, finished second with a time of 1:38.57.
The Pioneers’ next track meet was in Holdingford, Tuesday, May 3. In that meet, the Pioneers girls took second and the boys took fourth.
Kimman placed first, yet again, in the 100 meter hurdles, this time in 16.20. She also finished first in the high jump, clearing 5’, and first in the long jump, with a distance of 16’ 1/2”.
Chloe Lochner PR’ed in the 800 meter run, finishing second, with a time of 2:35.56. She was only .84 seconds out of first place.
The girls 4x200 relay team placed second, with a time of 1:56.32. The team, consisting of Evalie Gall, Alexys Hanneken, Claire Gruber and Mahalia Algarin, was only .49 seconds behind first place.
The 4x800 team also placed second, with a time of 11:18.00. That relay was run by Carissa Andres, Eden Andres, Kaleah Olesch and Emma Kowalczyk.
Brezinka dominated the throwing events, having the best throw in the shot put, with 43’ 2” and the best throw in the discus, with 142’ 9”. His discus throw beat everyone by nearly 15 feet and was a personal record.
Diego Guillen placed second with a height of 12 feet, setting a new personal record.
Nathan Tax set a personal record in the 1600. He finished in third, with a time of 5:05.32.
The Pioneers travel to Crosby/Ironton, Friday, May 6, for their next meet.
