Pierz had a rocky start to the year, with the elected mayor of Pierz, Toby Egan, resigning, and no one elected as treasurer. After declaring vacancies, posting for the positions and conducting interviews, newly-appointed mayor, John Perleberg (named interim mayor the beginning of the year), and new treasurer, Sarah Fyten, were sworn in Monday.
Perleberg was the lone candidate to apply for the position of mayor. Fyten was one of three candidates to apply for the position of city treasurer.
At a Feb. 21 special meeting, all candidates who had applied were interviewed and the final decision was made at the regular meeting.
Since Perleberg had been elected to the city council in November 2022, his seat became vacant when he was appointed as mayor.
The Council voted to declare a vacancy on the City Council, Feb. 21.
At Monday’s meeting, Bob Otremba said the council seat had been posted until March 2. Interviews for potential candidates were set to be held Tuesday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m. A final decision will be made at the Monday, March 13, regular meeting of the Council.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Heard the annual Police Department report from Police Chief Eric Hanneken. He said last year, 868 crimes were investigated, down because, Hanneken said, he didn’t have a full-time officer for much of the year. Most of the calls were “friendly” calls, such as ordinance violations and medical calls. The busiest day of the week for law enforcement in 2022, was Tuesdays, with 163 calls of service on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. The busiest time of day, Hanneken reported, was from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with 279 calls. The busiest month was December, with 109 calls. “This year went well, smooth,” Hanneken said, adding that he was ecstatic that Preston Rocheleau had been hired as a full-time officer, “with what he’s brought to the city and the young man that he is;”
• Upon Hanneken’s recommendation, approved a two-year contract with the Morrison County Animal Humane Society. Hanneken said at first the MCAHS was going to charge the city $5,800 or $5,900 a year, “They changed the number to $2,200 per year, which makes it very close to what it was,” Hanneken said;
• Upon Hanneken’s recommendation, approved a resolution for a five-year joint powers agreement with the state of Minnesota, which accommodates working with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Department of Public Safety and Court Administration; and
• Heard from Mayor John Perleberg that he had the opportunity to join “Coffee with a Cop” in Pierz. He said it was “very enlightening” and “very informational” to find out what’s going on in the community as far as drugs. He thanked Hanneken for being a part of that, as well as Sheriff Shawn Larsen and Sheila Watercott.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m.
