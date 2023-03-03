Search has begun to fill vacant council seat

Pierz had a rocky start to the year, with the elected mayor of Pierz, Toby Egan, resigning, and no one elected as treasurer. After declaring vacancies, posting for the positions and conducting interviews, newly-appointed mayor, John Perleberg (named interim mayor the beginning of the year), and new treasurer, Sarah Fyten, were sworn in Monday.

Perle
Pierz City Clerk Kyle Bednar, left, administered the oath of office to newly-appointed Pierz Mayor John Perleberg.
FY
As his first official duty as the newly-appointed mayor of Pierz, John Perleberg, left, administered the oath of office to Sarah Fyten, who was appointed as the city’s new treasurer.
