The 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 75 candidates. These candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor. Included in the field of candidates are Alice Nevins of Pierz Public Schools and Ann Hutchison of the Pillager School District.
This year’s program will name the 57th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include pre-K through 12, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.
An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists. Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet, set for May 2 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, may be postponed.
Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.
