Morrison County Public Health has been working closely with area schools regarding the COVID-19 pandemic as students return to in-person learning. Recently, schools were notified that the county has seen an increase in cases, but officials in both Pierz and Little Falls school districts, cities with the highest reported cases, assured families that the increase wouldn’t impact their students yet.
Currently there are 184 total cases, 46 active cases in with one active hospitalization and one death. Thirty-four of the active cases were reported in Little Falls and Pierz. The county infection rates determine the learning method (in-person, hybrid or distance) that schools can offer, and both Pierz Schools Superintendent George Weber and Little Falls Schools Superintendent Steve Jones want to keep students in school.
“At Pierz Schools we know that direct instruction and interaction between teachers, staff and students as well as student interaction provides the best learning opportunities and the best opportunities for children to enjoy both their school and their childhood years. We absolutely want to do everything we can to continue that opportunity,” said Weber.
About 90% of students in Pierz are learning in-person full time, and Weber said the first week with them back was wonderful.
Parents have adapted to pandemic-era education by working to get kids to school as busses have a 50 students limit. Pierz schools started using technology for pick-ups with students in and below grade six. Parents can inform a staff member when they’ve arrived and students will either be sent or escorted out by staff to their guardian.
In school, students see an extra lunch period, expanded eating areas and longer class times to limit hallway passing time. Another meal change allows for students to fill out a form each morning to choose their lunch option for the day, since self serve options are no longer available.
“We all can do our part to help children stay in school and help any of our extended families stay safe by implementing some of the basic rules,” Weber said.
He recommends families work to keep clean air and good ventilation around them, social distancing and wearing a mask.
“There are many things we do not have control over, but if we just assume that the air around us is by far the biggest risk, then we can try to manage that risk throughout the day and have control over that. For parents, there is no penalty for being too cautious,” he said.
Weber said the staff, students and himself are learning new things each day and will continue to inform the community and adjust to data driven information accordingly. A statement echoed by Jones, who also mentioned how great it was to have kids back in school.
“We’re just obviously concerned about the increase in the county numbers. The good news is that at this point it has not meant an increase in our school numbers, so we’re doing really well in terms of staff and students being hit by COVID. That just has not seen a significant increase whatsoever, so that’s good,” Jones said.
What they want, he said, is to make sure that it stays that way. And that the cases don’t impact the students or their ability to learn in-person. Jones said he has seen first hand how much students have loved getting back to school, and that around 86% of students have returned to full-time in-person learning, an option he wants them to have.
“We really need folks in the community to try to do everything they can to maintain those health and safety protocols to keep our numbers down in the county so we can continue to be able to have our kids in school everyday,” he said.
Although protocols have made changes within the schools, Jones said students and staff have both done their best to work with what they have.
“Here at school, we know that our students here have been following our protocols with masking and social distancing, hand washing and other health related pieces,” Jones said.
Students in the district are also monitored, up to two or three times, with thermal temperature checks every time they walk through a school building entrance, he said. This adds an extra precautionary measure and makes it easy to track a student down, who flagged as being feverish, to complete a wellness exam on them.
Other changes include one-way hallways, a third lunch period with staggered releases to minimize lines and reduced ability to gather in groups. However, Jones said, students have been able to utilize outdoor spaces, which has been great for socializing and getting a break from mask wearing.
“I was really impressed with the way that our staff and our kids really have become flexible and adaptable to the needs that we have right now. I think the credit really goes to those two groups,” Jones said.
One simple way parents can help maintain in-person learning, is to keep their children home when they’re ill and follow COVID-19 related guidelines, he said. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) encourage thorough hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask in all indoor public spaces to slow the spread of COVID-19.
County Public Health Director Brad Vold said that MDH has continued contact tracing with all positive COVID-19 cases and that so far there have not been any specific incidents causing an outbreak.
