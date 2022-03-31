Brenna Andres is a 20-year old sophomore attending Winona State. She is quite the athlete, having run track and cross country for the Pierz High School team. She was so good, she even received a track scholarship to Winona before ultimately turning it down to focus on her studies.
However, she really wanted to compete in wrestling, the one sport the majority of her family was involved in. Unfortunately for Andres, the Pierz High School didn’t have a girls wrestling team.
Luckily at Winona, Andres discovered the WSU Men’s and Women’s Wrestling Club last fall.
When she found out that her college had a wrestling team she could be a part of, she was ecstatic.
“I was just scrolling through the club sports page here at Winona and I saw they had wrestling and knew I had to take my chance,” Andres said.
She had never wrestled before this time, only being around the sport by supporting her family members’ matches and being the stats keeper at Pierz, but she was finally able to live out her dream of participating in her favorite sport. However, It was rough going in the beginning.
“Success didn’t come easy for me,” Andres said. “My season got off to a rocky start with many losses. With the intense training of Coach Louis Orr, things began to fall into place in the last part of the season.”
Andres was getting thrown around in the first part of her season, but with the help of Coach Orr and the reviewing film of her matches, she would finally win her first ever match, and she would not lose again all season.
“I lost my first four matches and after that I won (the rest),” Andres said. “I spent a lot of time watching and re-watching my videos, and understanding what I was doing wrong and what I was doing right and what I needed to fix.”
Her first win was at the University of Akron in Ohio. She won the championship at the Great Lakes Conference, thus securing a No. 5 ranking for the 116-pound women’s division at the NCWA National Championships in Allen, Texas over March 10-12.
There was a lot of doubt early in the season for Andres. Losing her first four matches made her question if she was truly made for this sport, but she knew she had to stick by her dream.
Ever since she was a little kid, she watched her brother and cousins wrestle, and she knew she had to keep going.
Her perseverance paid off as just several months later she would hold the plaque that declared her the NCWA Champion.
Her final match of the season was her toughest. She wrestled senior Kira Emma from the University of Texas at Arlington, for the championship title. The final match was very close, almost going into overtime with a 2-2 score in the last period. Within the last 30 seconds, Andres got a reversal and a near fall, bringing the score 8-2 in her favor, securing her win to become the 2022 NCWA champion at 116 lbs in the women’s division, in only her first year playing.
“I couldn’t have done it without Coach Louis, who has been the coach at Winona for many years.”
For anyone looking to get into wrestling, Andres made it a point to say to never doubt yourself.
“Confidence is a huge thing,” Andres said. “I had a lot of doubt for myself in the beginning but with the support of my teammates, friends and family and I realized that I could do this.”
Brenna is the daughter of Micheal and Carolyn Andres.
