    When Pierz High School Principal Karrie Boser stopped by the ag classroom, ag teacher Pat Tax said she wasn’t sure what it was all about. In fact, Tax said, she initially wondered if it was related to an incident that had occurred earlier in the day.

    To her surprise, it was to let her know she was chosen as “Teacher of the Month” by the radio station, 96.7 The River, after senior Hailey Thomsen nominated her for the recognition.

Pierz ag teacher receives ‘Teacher of the Month’ award
Pat Tax, agriculture teacher at Pierz Healy High School, was named “Teacher of the Month” by the radio station 96.7 The River.

