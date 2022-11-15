Pierz ag teacher receives ‘Teacher of the Month’ award

When Pierz High School Principal Karrie Boser stopped by the ag classroom, ag teacher Pat Tax said she wasn’t sure what it was all about. In fact, Tax said, she initially wondered if it was related to an incident that had occurred earlier in the day.
To her surprise, it was to let her know she was chosen as “Teacher of the Month” by the radio station, 96.7 The River, after senior Hailey Thomsen nominated her for the recognition.
“I nominated Mrs. Tax for the award because she is an amazing role model. She always shows kindness and teaches her students to be kind,” Thomsen said.
In the nomination, Thomsen said her teacher deserved the award simply because she is awesome.
“She always makes people feel welcome. She loves her job and is kind to her students. She is very good at teaching and makes learning fun and easy,” Thomsen wrote.
In the nomination letter, Thomsen highlighted the fact that Tax really gets to know her students and genuinely cares about them all. Another character trait, she had noticed about her teacher, was Tax’s way of putting other people before herself, always willing to lend a helping hand and her genuine care about the planet.
“She has a great sense of humor and is very understanding. When people makes mistakes, she helps them figure it out. When something doesn’t turn out right, she finds a way to make it work,” Thomsen wrote in the nomination.
When it comes to teachers, Thomsen wrote that Tax is one who truly changes the lives of her students for the better, which helps shape their future. One example Thomsen included, was of a student who started a small greenhouse as a project in her class. While the student had not expected it to be a long-term endeavor, it ultimately led him to build a larger greenhouse the following year.
“Now he owns four huge greenhouses. I don’t believe he would have ever started a greenhouse business if she wouldn’t have helped him start it. Isn’t that impressive?” Thomsen wrote.
Thomsen also wrote that Tax listens to her students’ opinions and if it is something they don’t understand, she explains it to them. Not just about things they learn in the classroom, but about what’s going on in the world, as well.
“She is always in a good mood and she can always put a smile on someone’s face. She deserves this nomination because she is a saint. If she wins, she will realize how much her students care about her and how much of an impact she creates in their lives. She really, really deserves this nomination,” Thomsen wrote.
Tax said she became teary-eyed when the nomination was read to her. Hearing those words couldn’t have come at a better time, as she had been pondering whether she was still making a difference in the lives of her students.
“I told Hailey the gesture she made, is a gift that keeps on giving,” she said.
Tax said hearing the words about always being in a good mood kind of made her feel bad about not being in such a good mood after dealing with the incident that had happened that very morning.
That morning, she said, she had been with the landscaping class. As the class had done landscaping in front of the school, by a local church and by a nursing home, Tax asked a resident who had five overgrown bushes if the students could trim them for him. She figured it would be a good experience for them as it puts their work more in the public eye, she said.
Tax said she even emphasized with the students on the importance of doing a good job. However, before she had a chance to stop it from happening, one of the students started hacking off the bush at ground level, she said.
“I stopped him and asked, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’” she said.
Tax said the student replied the bushes were planted too close together and they were simply fixing the issue.
Mortified at having to explain to the homeowner why about a fourth of the plant was gone, Tax said she was upset.
“We got it all done and it actually looks pretty good, like if you drive past, you can’t tell, but I was still very upset, so I ring the doorbell and the guy comes out,” Tax said.
To her surprise, the homeowner was not upset at all about the bush and just said it will grow back. He was also really appreciative about the trimming work the students had done and thought it looked great, Tax said.
“He was so gracious,” she said.
Tax said when Boser came into her classroom and asked if she could interrupt her for a second, the incident was still fresh in her mind. She figured the homeowner must have called the school after all and complained about the bush.
“Then she starts reading this letter and it’s like, ‘Mrs. Tax is always happy and so smiley,’” Tax said.
What also made it even more memorable was that the camera man, who was filming Tax, tripped on the rakes the students had used that morning that were leaning against the wall near the door.
“Thankfully, he didn’t fall, but you can see it in the video,” she said.
When it comes to teaching, Tax said she likes to make it fun for the students to learn. A lot of the lessons are hands-on. One example, she said, was when she recently taught them about the different layers of soil, how to take samples and how to make a soil profile. She did this by baking about 50 cupcakes that were layered in different colors and consistencies. The students then used straws to take different samples from the cupcakes, she said.
Sometimes the students learn through play-acting, Tax said. Recently, she told them about a court case from the late 1800s that had an impact about how much a farmer would be taxed on vegetables. One tomato producer argued it didn’t pertain to him, since tomatoes are considered to be a fruit. The students then studied the case and reenacted it in a courtroom setting with a judge, jury, attorneys and witnesses present, Tax said.
Not only does it make learning more fun for the students, Tax said, some students learn by doing and not just reading.
Tax said she continuously seeks ways to learn and to be inspired to become an ever better teacher. To her, it’s a way of simply giving back to her students.
Tax said she’s done many courses through Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE).
“The ag world is really big on doing tours, so they put them on throughout the nation. You go there and you’re immersed in it for two weeks, and then, you’re certified in that area,” she said.
Tax said agricultural teachers come from across the country. Unfortunately, she is usually the only one from Minnesota, she said.
Although Thomsen was not in the class when Tax was presented with the award, she watched the video of it.
“It means a lot to me that she appreciated the award so much. I watched the video on YouTube and it was fun seeing her reaction. I’m glad she won it, because she deserves it and it lets her know that she makes a difference in her students’ lives,” Thomsen said.
Tax was recognized for the award at the Pierz School Board meeting, Oct. 26, as well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.