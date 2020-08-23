Before the fall of 2019, Matthew Breiter and Sara Trybula were strangers, two young photographers from two different states with a love of travel, who were unlikely to meet. But in the digital age, where those who share a common interest can meet like-minded people across the globe, their chances of meeting were not so unlikely after all.
The digital age also provides a platform for creators of all kinds to share their work with the world. And that’s exactly what Breiter did, he shared a photograph on a Facebook photography page. Trybula left a comment.
Flash forward just shy of a year, and the two full-time photographers are a full-time couple and part-time nomads.
Breiter, a Long Prairie native, and Trybula from Neillsville, Wisconsin just wrapped up a 94-day, nearly 16,000 mile journey throughout the western United States. They did it all while sleeping in a truck-bed camper.
“We pretty much started going toward Colorado first, and we left right before COVID started hitting. So our goal as the self quarantine started, we wanted to go places that weren’t closing and where we could be safe and not be around a lot of people,” Breiter said.
The couple focused on nature travel, hiking the path less taken seeing mountains, waterfalls, prairies, deserts and canyons.
“Google is our friend,” Trybula said. “We put a lot of hours of research in. We probably put 300-ish hours into looking up all these locations.”
Many of their days started in the camper, continued on a long hike and exploring their surroundings, and ended back in their small, portable home where they would have dinner and edit photos to post on their travel pages.
When Breiter and Trybula started their trip in March, they launched their Infinite Explorers brand on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. They routinely update followers with photographs and videos from their travels, wanting to share the experience with those not able to go themselves.
Originally the couple was going to venture out for about 24 days, but with their work being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided there was no reason to stop the trip.
“COVID has everybody locked up. So we can share something positive during these crazy times and take them to cool places with us virtually,” Breiter said.
The worldwide pandemic certainly made an impact on their travel plans, the couple said.
“We went to Sedona, Arizona, and everything we wanted to do there was closed. So we went on to the next spot. We had the whole trip planned out before we left and I’d say probably a quarter of the way into the trip, we kinda just winged it because of how everything was shut down,” Trybula said.
Even for outdoor travel, the pandemic took a toll. A wave of National Park and outdoor recreation sites closed in an effort to decrease the spread of the virus. But, the photographers were able to catch a glimpse of many places before being shut out completely.
Breiter and Trybula were able to see Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Death Valley, and a variety of other places throughout the 18 states they traveled in.
“We felt kinda like COVID was chasing us when everything was closing down when we left Arches and Canyonlands National Parks. The last day we were in Canyonlands we did night photography and were waiting to shoot the sunrise and a ranger came up to us and said, ‘Sorry, the park is closing,’” Breiter said.
The benefit of traveling in a camper was that the couple could easily move on to the next destination without worrying about where to stay. That benefit, as well as the low cost of travel and general minimalist lifestyle, is a draw for many to travel or even live the same way.
The photographers met several like-minded travelers living the “van life” or camper in many instances. Breiter said they met people who had given up everything, their jobs and house to travel full-time in a van. Some people had done it for months and others for years.
“Everybody we talked to said they don’t regret it at all and we’re actually looking at doing that down the road,” Breiter said. “We both have photography businesses and once we can figure out a way to do it where we could be on the road most of the time or full-time and manage our business, that would be the ultimate goal.”
If they do choose to travel full time, Trybula said they may look at upgrading their home on wheels to something a bit larger, since equipment for their photography and hiking takes up so much space that they currently use the camper bathroom as a closet. But, overall the couple is thriving in their cozy space, which has all the amenities of an apartment, just in miniature.
For both Breiter and Trybula, the best parts of their new lifestyle is the freedom, the excitement and doing what they can while they’re young.
Now that the couple is back in the Minnesota/Wisconsin area, they’re in work mode, happy to be nearly booked up through October. Both Breiter and Trybula will assist each other in their work and plan to combine their services for weddings, events and more in the future.
After a few months of working and enjoying the holidays, Trybula said they will venture out yet again on about a six-month trip starting in the southeastern U.S. and making their way back to some of their favorite locations on the west coast.
“We want to show people that there’s so many things you can do in life and so many places you can travel and you can do it inexpensively if you’re willing to sacrifice a few things,” Breiter said.
To follow their adventures and see their photography and videography skills, check out their pages:
Facebook: Infinite Explorers
Instagram: Infinite.Explorers
Youtube: Infinite.explorers.wi
