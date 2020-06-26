With just one of her five children left at home, the last not far from leaving himself, Wendy Greenwalt, a stay-at-home mom, wondered what she would do in the next chapter of her life.
The 40-year-old decided to look for a job, but without much past work experience, she ended up taking a class at a community college. Always interested in math and science, she took a medical terminology course, assuming she’d find work at a hospital.
Greenwalt ended up doing so well in her course that she moved on to take a career assessment course where she narrowed down her interests, skills and willingness to pursue a degree. First she graduated with an associates degree, then Greenwalt made the big move down to the University of Minnesota in St. Paul to pursue a degree in pharmacy.
“If I had known the end from the beginning, I probably would’ve been too scared, but I didn’t,” Greenwalt said.
Even though she was studying with students, sometimes nearly two decades younger, Greenwalt said there were always classmates like her,
“It was OK. There were always a few students that were what we called non-traditional students and so in pharmacy school, there were probably nine or 10 of us at least that were non-traditional,” she said.
What was interesting, she said, was that in pursuing her pharmacy doctorate, Greenwalt lived in the dorms on campus. However, she wasn’t swept into a dorm hall of freshman teens or students struggling to find their path.
“It was on a floor for medical and nursing and doctors, so it was a little bit quieter place and some of my really good friends we’d go to the cafeteria and we usually eat together so it was kinda fun,” Greenwalt said.
Near the end of their program, Greenwalt recalled spending more and more time with those friends eating and studying, since they knew that phase of their lives would soon end.
As for life at home, Greenwalt’s husband, Roger, was just as busy with his job during the week, and she would go home most weekends to visit.
One benefit to her husband, Greenwalt said, was that he was tasked with doing all of the cooking, and to this day is still “quite the cook” she said.
Whatever came her way, Greenwalt faced each challenge head on.
“There were ups and downs during the time I was at school,” she said. “Roger, he had hairy cell leukemia, so there was that, and there might have been a funeral or something traumatic like that happened, but I just kept plugging away.”
In 1997, after eight years of classes, long commutes and tests, in and out of the classroom, Greenwalt graduated with a doctorate in pharmacy, 30 years after she graduated high school, “to the day” she said. In the fall of that same year, she started her work at Coborn’s in Little Falls, and just recently retired after 23 years of work, at 71-years-old.
Her education didn’t end when she started working, Greenwalt said, about eight years into her time at Coborn’s, she decided to go back to school for her masters in theology.
“I was a believer and I was hungry for learning and I wanted to try a Christian school like that for a change, so it was something that interested me, to study the bible,” she said.
For more than a year, Greenwalt took off work early one day a week to drive down to the cities, take her four hour course, then go stay with her son, who lived nearby, for the night, help with the grandkids in the morning, then drive back home to Brainerd to get ready for the night shift at Coborn’s.
“It’s like I had two lives. My first life was my first 25 years home with the kids, and piano lessons and stuff. And my second half of my life was this, I’m pretty fortunate,” she said.
Greenwalt looks back at her time at Coborn’s with smiles and fond memories. She’s always enjoyed the people that came in as customers and the co-workers around her.
“They’ve always made it kind of a culture of where our pharmacy is family,” she said.
She also looks back with amazement at what life brings all while working in one place. The time spent grieving over lost family members, and the time spent in joy, going overseas seven times on mission trips through her church.
“During the time I’ve been in Coborn’s, everybody in my family has died, all of this while you’re working, isn’t that amazing? You live a life and you’ve got all these things that happen and everybody in your family dies and you take all these mission trips and you get a second degree and all of this while you’re doing one job,” she said.
In having coworkers, Greenwalt said, she never went through those moments alone, not only is she amazed at her own life events taking place, but that some of her coworkers have built entire families all while working at Coborn’s.
In those 23 years of 40 minute commutes in each direction, Greenwalt said she’s had a lot of time to listen to a lot of books on tape or through an app.
“You wouldn’t believe how many books I’ve listened to,” she said. “For almost 23 years I’ve been listening to someone read me a story as I drove back and forth to work.”
Just another part of life framed around working at a single place, she said.
Although she’s retired, Greenwalt and her husband, also recently retired, aren’t slowing down. They just sold their family home of 30 years, she said, to build a retirement home. She already has a line of activities planned to keep busy.
Through her church, Greenwalt is making quilts designed by kids to donate to those without a bed or bedding as part of the 40-winks program, through Slumberland. She also has participated in the orchestra at St. Francis, playing the violin and taking violin lessons, both on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she hopes to get back to those soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.