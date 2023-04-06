Secretary of State finds petition stands
The Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer position will remain an elected position, as opposed to the appointed position the Morrison County Board approved in February.
The decision to make it an appointed position was made after Chelsey Robinson resigned as auditor/treasurer in August 2022, after she had already filed for re-election. As the only candidate on the ballot, she was re-elected, but declined.
At that time, the County Board was able to vote to make the position appointed.
A petition was filed March 22, signed by 2,403 people, requesting a referendum that would overturn the County Board’s decision, reverting the auditor/treasurer to an elected position.
The requirement for the petition to be valid, was that it had to have a qualified signatures to equal 10% of the number of registered voters in Morrison County, according to Minnesota Statute 375A.1205, Subd. 6(b).
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc told the Morrison County commissioners, Tuesday, that the petition had been received.
He said a review of the petition had been completed by the Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office.
He said that, as of 8 a.m., March 24, when the county’s voter specialists took a snapshot of the number of registered voters in the county, there were 21,818.
“So the number is a bit different than what we talked about in January, as registered voters changed,” he said. LeBlanc noted that 10% would be 2,182.
During the county’s audit of the petition, LeBlanc said there had been confirmed discrepancies identified by the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office.
“Specifically, there are names on the petition of folks who do not reside within Morrison County. Second, there are confirmed duplication of petitions signing the petition,” LeBlanc said.
“Those are a couple of very simple examples of those that aren’t eligible to participate on that petition,” he said.
However, LeBlanc noted there were also several questions in regard to the discrepancies.
“The office that adjudicates that is the Secretary of State. We have sent those questions to the Secretary of State to help us better understand how to address those discrepancies on the petition,” he said.
LeBlanc told the commissioners he had to respond to the petitioners by April 5, which he planned to do.
Wednesday evening, LeBlanc provided a letter sent to Jeremy Pekula, who brought forth the petition, from the Secretary of State’s Office.
It said that the number of valid signatures on the petition, 2,196, met the required 10% of registered voters in Morrison County. Therefore, the County Board resolution must be rescinded, pursuit to the operation of statute.
The Secretary of State’s Office said the petition contained 272 pages with 2,403 signatures.
The review found that 207 signatures were not accepted, including: nine, where the petition signers and addresses were not in Morrison County; 13 were duplicate signatures; nine had incomplete addresses or date of birth; and 176 signers were not registered in Morrison County.
The letter and its findings will be presented to the County Board at the April 11 meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.