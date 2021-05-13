Swanville Public School announced the April Junior High student of the month is eighth-grader Lily Peterson. She is the daughter of Kim and Luke Peterson.
Since sixth grade she has participated in volleyball, basketball and softball. She was a Student Council member during her seventh-grade year. As a seventh-grade volleyball team member she won the award for most improved. She also volunteers for local sports activities.
Peterson is a student that is consistently on the A Honor Roll. She said her favorite thing about school is seeing her friends and learning life lessons.
“Lily is a wonderful student to have in class. She is fun to be around, witty, and seems to always be in a cheerful mood. She is able to remove herself from negative distractions around her and is a positive influence amongst her peers. Lily also goes above and beyond in her school work and she always strives to do her personal best. Her work ethic and kind heart will take her far in life,” said Social Studies Teacher Tom Bzdok.
Peterson’s advice to other students is to “set high goals and work hard towards them every day.”
When she has time for herself, she enjoys sports and hanging out with friends. In the future she plans to go to college to become a teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.