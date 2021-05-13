Lily Peterson
Submitted photo

Swanville Public School announced the April Junior High student of the month is eighth-grader Lily Peterson. She is the daughter of Kim and Luke Peterson.

Since sixth grade she has participated in volleyball, basketball and softball. She was a Student Council member during her seventh-grade year. As a seventh-grade volleyball team member she won the award for most improved. She also volunteers for local sports activities.

Peterson is a student that is consistently on the A Honor Roll. She said her favorite thing about school is seeing her friends and learning life lessons.

“Lily is a wonderful student to have in class. She is fun to be around, witty, and seems to always be in a cheerful mood. She is able to remove herself from negative distractions around her and is a positive influence amongst her peers. Lily also goes above and beyond in her school work and she always strives to do her personal best. Her work ethic and kind heart will take her far in life,” said Social Studies Teacher Tom Bzdok.

Peterson’s advice to other students is to “set high goals and work hard towards them every day.”

When she has time for herself, she enjoys sports and hanging out with friends. In the future she plans to go to college to become a teacher.

