Shawn Lee Peterschick, 54, Randall, was charged with felonies for second and fourth degree assault in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from a Feb. 12 incident when police were alerted to an alleged domestic assault between Peterschick and a family member.
After arriving on scene the victim allegedly reported that Peterschick was abusive to her the night before at his home, so she left and returned later to find him still upset.
The victim said Peterschick had a knife and stabbed a laptop computer with it, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim allegedly said Peterschick said he was going to do the same to her.
The victim claimed that she started to walk away but Peterschick began to shove her.
She said she left and went to a new location to call authorities.
After speaking with the victim, law enforcement located Peterschick and reported smelling alcohol on his person and allegedly found a knife in his pocket.
When placed under arrest, Peterschick allegedly resisted officers.
Once the squad car door was open Peterschick started to push and pull away from the officer, who managed to get him into the back seat only to have Peterschick allegedly wrap his legs around the officer’s arm.
The officer was able to get free but Peterschick allegedly kicked him in the face, resulting in a bloody nose.
A breath test reportedly came back at .141 BAC.
If convicted, Peterschick faces seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.
