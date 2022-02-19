Permanent makeup can save time and money

Over the years, permanent makeup has become more popular among men and women. Kelly Yetzer, owner and aesthetic specialist of Beautiful By Design in Little Falls, is thrilled to offer people a variety of services.
“For as long as I can remember I have been passionate about skin care, makeup and beauty enhancements in general,” she said.
The reason why people get permanent makeup differs. For many, Yetzer said, it’s because it saves them both time and money on their day-to-day beauty routines. It’s also a way to enhance their natural beauty, she said.
One of the eyebrow services Yetzer offers is 3D microblading. It is a manual technique in which Yetzer adds individual hairstrokes to the individual’s existing brows to create the appearance of fuller more natural looking brows. In addition, Yetzer said, it gives shape and dimension to enhance the overall appearance of the brow.
Yetzer offers powder shading or ombré.
“Unquestionably, these two styles provide the perfect full makeup look by using the newest powder/ombré shading techniques and pigmentation,” she said.
While powder shading is darker along the tail and the base of the brown and then gradually fades along the top and front, the ombré style of the brow is dark throughout the entire brow and gradually becomes light in the front, Yetzer said.
Another brow service she offers is the combination “WOW” brow. To her, it is by far the best of both styles. In this particular style, Yetzer said partial microblading is used at the front of the brow and where needed throughout the brow to create the appearance of natural hairstrokes. A machine shading is then added to create a slight powder or ombré effect to polish off this sharp and unique brow appearance, she said.
Regardless of what eyebrow service is used, Yetzer maps all of her clients first. She does this by using a form of dental floss which contains chalk residue to create lines in the client’s brow area. It is a way to make sure that the brows are even and symmetrical.
Then, using a marker, she draws on the eyebrows to give the client a visual before making any permanent changes. While it may seem like a simple step, Yetzer said it is an important one that should not be overlooked.
She recalls one client who didn’t want her to spend the extra time it would take to draw the eyebrow shape the client had requested before making it permanent. Knowing it would make her clients’ eyes look droopy, Yetzer said emphasized that she wanted her to see the difference between the one eyebrow shape to one that actually matched her facial features. In the end, the client was happy she hadn’t rushed through Yetzer’s process.
Yetzer also know firsthand the pertinence of mapping beforehand. She recalls when she had her own eyebrows done several years ago.
“Nobody is symmetrical, but we want that when we get permanent makeup. My right brow is significantly higher than my left from plucking and just natural body features, so because she didn’t map me, you could really tell that my right brow was a lot higher than my left,” she said.
Another mistake the woman Yetzer went to made was not to inform Yetzer of why her choice of microblading wasn’t suitable for her.
“When I initially did, I was like, ‘Oh, microblading, that’s what I want,’ not knowing that it wasn’t suitable for me because I have oily skin,” she said.
Giving it another chance, Yetzer returned to have a touch up done. It yielded the same result as before.
“That’s when I started looking for somebody in our area that would be able to do it and do it well, but I couldn’t find anybody,” she said.
Passionate about makeup, it was then she decided to get the schooling and training needed to become an aesthetic specialist herself to offer professional and excellent permanent makeup services in Central Minnesota.
Other services, Yetzer offers include eyeliner, lip enhancement and eyelash extensions.
What kind of eyeliner a client uses comes to personal preference. A classic eyeliner, Yetzer said, frames a person’s eyes by making the eyelashes appear thicker, darker and fuller. It also enhances the shape, balances the symmetry of their eyes, creates the illusion of larger eyes and can also affect how the spacing of the eyes is perceived,
Those, who are seeking a more natural look, may opt for a lash line enhancement color, which is deposited along the base of the individual’s eyelashes. That creates the appearance of a fuller and thicker lash, she said.
“This style choice is fabulous for everyone, young and old alike. Naturally, eyes will look bigger, brighter, bolder and less tired with this style,” she said.
Specialty eyeliners that create a slightly more dramatic look include the winged or stardust. Both styles start at the front of the eye and are narrow at the front, then gradually get thicker toward the outer edge of the eye, where a wing is formed at the tail. In addition, stardust gives added dimension to a winged liner by adding pixilation and shading along the top of the design for a smoky look, Yetzer said.
Yetzer offers three different lip enhancement services — soft lip liner, ombré lip blush and aquarelle lips.
“A permanent lip liner is the implementation of color around the vermilion border of the lips, where often as we age the contrast and definition is lost. Indeed it’s a wonderful option for enhancing the lip color around the vermillion border, adding definition, fullness and balance to crooked or uneven lips,” she said.
Ombré lip blush treatment, which is an extremely popular form of permanent makeup, Yetzer said, refers to the enhancement of the natural shape of a person’s lips. It gives them extra symmetry, a boost of color and gives the lips about 30% more volume that will last, unlike fillers, Yetzer said.
“Say goodbye to lipstick,” she said.
Yetzer said that aquarelle lip tattoo is the newest technique that gives the lips a natural, soft blush color. As a result, the lips become more expressive, yet appear more natural than the lipstick look. Since it gives the lips an opaque look, Yetzer said it also leaves the lips looking healthy and fresh.
“Say goodbye to the glossy look of old,” she said.
Yetzer offers a variety of lash extensions, including classic mink eyelash extensions, 3D/5D/8D full volume extensions and mega volume eyelash extensions. Each lash service is designed with the individual client in mind, she said.
For those who are new to permanent makeup, or even those who may have had a previously bad experience, Yetzer said it is natural to feel nervous or apprehensive. The process begins with a consultation, in which she addresses all of the client’s questions and concerns.
The second step is to design the client’s eyebrows, eyeliner or lips to accentuate their facial features and to match their desired look.
“Each design is individual and unique to each client. Once perfected, we move on to the next step,” she said.
Yetzer said a topical numbing cream or pad is applied to the area of treatment for 15-30 minutes. During this time, she and the client also choose a pigment that matches best with the client’s skin tone.
As she works on each client, Yetzer said she will add numbing agents along the process to make it as pain free as possible. Once done, she will reveal the result and answer any questions the client may have, go through aftercare instructions and send an aftercare package with the client.
One service Yetzer offers at no cost to those who have gone through radiation is to camouflage the radiation markers.
Yetzer has also gone through an online course on how to recreate a 3D areola or nipple, using permanent makeup. It is a service she plans to offer in the near future to those who have gone through breast cancer as sometimes survivors struggle with how their breasts look like after surgery. She plans to go through hands-on training some time this year.
When she isn’t working, Yetzer enjoys spending time with her significant other, Nick Lamp, their blended family of four children, Andrew, Nicholas, Logan and Jolene, along with Nicholas’ fiancée, McKenzie Herman. She also likes hunting, fishing, camping, knitting, gardening, and more.
