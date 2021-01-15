Leah Marie Orner, 33, Perham, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and Oxycodone.
According to the complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol the night of Jan. 9 when he observed a person on the side of the highway wearing all dark clothing and shining a flashlight into the ditch. He turned the car around and, eventually, the female subject was identified as Orner, who stated her wallet flew out as she was traveling north on Highway 10.
The deputy spoke to Orner about how dangerous it was to be walking on the highway at night wearing dark clothing. He allegedly offered her a ride to Randall, and she accepted the offer. The deputy asked Orner if he could search her person for safety since she was going to be sitting next to him in the front of his squad car.
The deputy searched Orner and allegedly located a “white, crystal substance” that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed approximately 1.13 grams with packaging, according to the report. He also found two Oxycodone pills, a Schedule II controlled substance that cannot be possessed without a valid subscription.
Orner allegedly admitted that the drugs belonged to her and that she had a drug problem.
If convicted, Orner faces up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine.
