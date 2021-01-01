Alyssa Marie Pegel, 25, Pequot Lakes, was given a stay of adjudication after she plead guilty to a felony count of fleeing a peace officer.
If Pegel follows all conditions of the stay for six months, the felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle will be dismissed.
On June 23, the incident began when a Minnesota Highway Patrolman observed a vehicle traveling 110 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone on Highway 371 in Morrison County. He pursued the suspect vehicle at a high rate of speed and was able to get the driver, later identified as Pegel, to pull over. As he approached the driver, she appeared to be disheveled, and there was a naked toddler in a rear car seat. Pegel told the sergeant “you’re evil” before speeding away.
The sergeant continued pursuit, once again traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph. He was able to catch up to Pegel’s vehicle and position his squad car in front of it. Pegel entered the median in attempt to elude the squad car, but lost control and struck the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle. The sergeant kept contact with the squad against Pegel’s vehicle in order to force it to stop.
