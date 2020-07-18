In response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on businesses, Congress created the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the Small Business Association (SBA). The program provides incentive for small businesses to keep workers on their payroll by offering low interest, no fee loans. The PPP program application period has recently been extended through Aug. 8.
For those who already have a loan, forgiveness is an option.
According to the League of Minnesota Cities, the loan will be fully forgiven if funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities but at least 60% of the forgiven amount must have been used for payroll.
“As long as you keep it to that then you can fill out an application for forgiveness and you give it to the bank and the bank is supposed to be able to submit it to the SBA,” said Carol Anderson, director of Morrison County Development.
Forgiveness is based on how the employer maintained employees and salary levels. Any reduction in full-time employees may mean a reduction in forgiveness, according to the League of Minnesota Cities.
Since the loans are dispersed through a business’s personal bank, that is where loan holders will apply for forgiveness. However Anderson said not to rush into it, since by law, a bank has to submit a forgiveness application within 35 days of receipt, if they’re unable to do that, any funding can turn into a loan.
“You can fill out an application, but at the bank, there is no portal open yet in the SBA so that you can submit the application for forgiveness,” she said. “So the best advice to people is contact your banker and say ‘Do you have a way to submit this application now?’ And if the answer is ‘Yes’ go ahead fill it out and send it in. But until that time you run the risk of hurting yourself here if the bank has to submit within 35 days of receipt and there’s no way for the bank to do that.”
Once businesses can submit an application, Anderson said if they tracked their PPP spending well, the process will be easier. A business should have detailed records on payroll. She recommends a business owner create a savings account for the PPP funding and each time payroll or utilities come up, move that amount over to a checking account and make payments from there.
“Now you’ve got a real clear trail of where that money was sitting and when it went out.” Anderson said.
Another way to keep track of spending is through digital accounting tools, but she said to make sure to track payroll records as well.
“Say they got $250,000 as an example and say the business used it all on payroll. All of it is forgiven. If they used it 60% on payroll and 40% on utilities in rent payment, mortgage payments it’s all forgiven. But, if they used it to pay for property taxes that portion would not be forgiven and that would be a loan they would have to pay off over time,” Anderson said.
There is also a push in congress to automatically forgive any PPP loan under $150,000. Anderson said this would specifically help small businesses since they took out those lower amounts of funding compared to larger businesses. If passed, business owners would submit a one page attestation form explaining their eligibility for forgiveness.
“$150,000 for a small business is not much for payroll, so it would help the small business people the most by just automatically forgiving it,” Anderson said
The forgiveness would cover 85% of PPP borrowers, but only 26% of the funds dispersed. Larger small businesses with loans over $150,000 will still be required to complete the standard PPP loan forgiveness application.
Any business owner who thought they may have missed the previously set deadline not has until early August, Anderson said. She encourages anyone in need to apply and mentioned that farmers with employees or who self pay are qualified.
“Of all the programs that were out there, I think this was the one that was utilized the most, did the most to keep people working and in their jobs and I think it was the most popular program of all,” Anderson said.
Businesses can apply for the PPP loan through a participating bank, and it does not have to be a bank it’s done business within the past, she said.
Loans have an interest rate of 1% and payments are deferred for six months. No collateral is required and no fees will be charged. Any loan issued after June 5 has a maturity of five years.By Amanda Rasinski
