J.T. Pawlu and Emily Sadlovsky have been chosen as the December Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School for the 2020-21 school year. They were chosen by the faculty committee at Pierz Healy High School, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Pawlu is the son of John and Elene Pawlu and has one sibling, Elissa.
Active in football, basketball and FFA, Pawlu served as FFA treasurer for the 2018-19 school year, as vice president 2019-20 school year and is FFA president this year.
“J.T. has been a valuable addition to my classrooms and to the Pierz FFA, including this year as the chapter’s president,” said FFA adviser Pat Tax. “He has great ideas about how to make events appeal to all and he engages others with his kind personality and willingness to help others.”
Basketball is Pawlu’s favorite activity he said, “Because of all the pride, work and dedication my grade and teammates have put in to achieve our goals at the varsity level.”
Playing basketball with his teammates and staying in hotels for tournaments make up Pawlu’s most memorable experiences.
Listing his grandpa as his role model, he explained: “He never takes no for an answer and is always determined to get things done.”
Among his accomplishments, Pawlu lists keeping straight As through high school as his greatest.
While he will miss playing sports and being with his friends, Pawlu will head to St. Cloud Technical and Community College, before transferring to St. Cloud State to pursue his electrical engineering bachelor of science degree.
Sadlovsky is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Sadlovsky and has four younger siblings, Alyssa, Macy, Drew and Kenzie.
In addition to being a four-sport athlete, including basketball (captain), softball, volleyball (captain) and tennis, Sadlovsky is also involved in Big Brother Big Sister, Peer Helping, EPIC, WEB (Where Everybody Belongs), musicals, band, yearbook and the Minnesota Honor Society.
“Emily has really been an incredible student. Whether it is in the classroom, athletics, extracurricular activities or community, she exemplifies what it means to be a leader,” said Healy Band Director Joel Pohland. “She has always cared more about the success of others than her own and is extremely humble. Emily has been a great presence in the band room and school and will do incredible things after high school.”
Of all of her activities, playing sports is her favorite.
“I enjoy the valuable time spent with teammates. This year has taught me to value my time as an athlete even more,” she said. “I love the bus rides, locker room, games, practices and team bonding.”
Not only are sports her favorite activities, but they are responsible for her most memorable experiences, because they are done with friends.
“My most memorable experience was a combination of cheering on other Pioneer teams, especially state football, and section basketball teams,” she said. “I also really enjoyed the band trip to Nashville/Chicago.”
She cites her parents as her role models. “They are always supportive, kind and hardworking. They resemble the people who I want to be someday.”
Working hard and completing her school work to maintain a high GPA, while being busy with other activities, ranks as Sadlovsky’s greatest accomplishment.
Sadlovsky said she will miss the time she spends with classmates in and out of school, playing sports and participating in extracurricular activities. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota - Duluth to major in elementary and special education.
As Students of the Month, Pawlu and Sadlovsky are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank.
