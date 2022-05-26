The Upsala/Swanville Patriots took on the Brandon/Evansville Chargers, May 19.
In a low scoring affair, The Patriots were edged out by the Chargers, 1-0, giving them their first loss on the season.
Both teams managed just three hits, but the Chargers were the only ones to drive in a run.
Cooper Thieschafer had a clean game on the mound. He struck out six batters, walked three and gave up just three hits. The run he gave up came late in the game, in teh sixth inning.
Jack Primus, Thieschafer and Riley Johannes were the Patriots who recorded a hit.
The Patriots dropped to 14-1 after their first loss, but reboudned against the Royals at home, May 20.
In a 16-6 win, Thieschafer shined in the batter’s box. In two hits, he drove in five runs and scored twice. His two hits were a double and a grand slam.
Levi Lampert drove in three runs on two hits, as well as scoring three times and stealing a base.
On the mound, Lampert struck out six batters, walked two and allowed six runs, two earned, on seven hits.
They improved to 15-1 as they hosted Osakis, Monday, May 23. They short-gamed the Silverstreaks in five innings, winning 11-1.
In four innings, Bryce Binek struck out three batters and walked two. He gave up one run on three hits.
At the plate, Primus, Lampert and Luke Harren all recorded two RBIs, with Lampert also scoring three times.
The then 16-1 Patriots faced the Holdingford Huskers, Tuesday, May 24, shutting them out in a 6-0 win.
Lampert recorded tow RBIs on two hits, one of them being a tripl, and two scores. Tyson Leners also hit a triple, driving in two runs and scoring once.
Thieschafer pitched six innings for the Patriots, striking out eight batters and giving up just two hits.
The 17-2 Patriots’ next game is against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Thursday, May 26.
Flyers go 1-1
The Little Falls Flyers lost to Alexandria, May 20, 4-0. They were only able to record two hits as a team. Those two hits came from Owen Bode and Matt Filippi.
On the mound, Zach Gwost struck out five batters, walked five and allowed four runs on three hits.
The Flyers fell under .500 again, dropping to 8-9. They rebounded against the Foley Falcons, Tuesday, May 24, winning a close one, 7-6.
Beau Thoma drove in two runs on one hit, as well as recording a stolen base. George Moore drove ina run on two hits, one of them a double.
On the mound, Matt Filippi pitched for 6.2 innings, striking out four batters and walking two. He allowed six runs, four earned, on eight hits.
The next game for the then 9-9 Flyers IS against Rocori, Thursday, May 26.
Pierz cracks off three HRs
The Pioneers hosted Pequot Lakes, May 19, and won, 4-1.
Jeremy Bingesser recorded a double and an RBI. Ben Virnig and Reese Young also recorded an RBI.
On the mound, Max Barclay pitched six innings. He struck out 10 batters and walked four. He gave up just one run on three hits.
The Pioneers improved to 10-4 on the season and got their 11th against the Albany Huskies, Monday, May 23.
In a 6-2 win, the Pioneers recorded 11 hits and kept the Huskies to just six.
Chase Becker was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate. He recorded a double and drove in two runs.
Young was 2-for-4 on the day, also recording a double and two RBIs.
In six innings, Andy Winscher struck out 11 batters and gave up just two runs, one earned, on six hits.
The Pioneers kept their streak going as they crushed Holdingford 9-1 that same day.
It was Kirby Fischer’s turn to dominate at the plate. He hit a solo home run and a double, driving in three total runs. Bingesser and Mason Herold also each hit solo home runs, giving the Pioneers three home runs in one game.
Bingesser pitched six innings for the Pioneers, stiking out nine batters and walking three. He allowed zero hits and gave up one unearned run.
The Pioneers improved to 12-4 on the season and traveled to Milaca, Tuesday, May 24 for their next win, 6-4.
The Pioneers looked like they would lose the game after being down 4-0 going into the seventh, but the team rallied at the last minute, scoring six straight runs and holding of the Wolves to steal a win.
Barclay recorded two RBIs on two hits, a single and a double. Becker drove in two runs on a triple. Herold was perfect at the plate, hitting 3-for-3 and driving in a run, as well.
On the mound, Barclay pitched six innings. He struck out five batters and walked two. He allowed just two runs, one earned, on four hits.
The 13-4 Pioneers play at home against the Mora Mustangs, Thursday, May 26.
Royals’ struggles continue
The Royals hosted Pillager, May 19, and crushed the Huskies, 11-1.
Gabe Gorecki drove in three runs on two hits, one of them being a double. Jacob Leibold drove in one run on two hits, one of them being a triple.
On the mound, Leibold pitched five innings. He struck out four batters and walked two. He gave up just one run on three hits.
The Royals’ record improved to 7-7 as they traveled to face the USA Patriots, May 20. The Royals fell back under .500 with a 16-6 loss.
Gorecki drove in three runs on two hits for the Royals. One of those hits was a three-run home run. Drew Yourczek hit a two-run home run and a double, driving in two total runs.
On the mound, Albright pitched 4.2 innings, striking out three batters and walking seven. he six runs, one earned, on two hits.
The Royals suffered two more losses in a double header agaisnt Eden Valley-Watkins, Tuesday, May 24.
The first game was a brutal 21-1 loss. Ben Albright hit a sacrifice to drive in tbe team’s only run.
On the mound, Albright struck out four batters, walked one and gave up 10 runs on 12 hits.
Game two was slightly better defensively, but the Royals still lost 8-3. Gorecki and Leibold both drove in a run.
In six innings pitched, Leibold struck out four batters and walked one. He gave up eight runs, five earned, on 10 hits.
The Royals’ record dropped to 7-10. They face Staples-Motley, Thursday, May 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.