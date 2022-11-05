The USA Patriots football team took on Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in the Section 4A Championship game, Nov. 4. Despite leaving it all on the field, the Patriots’ season ended in a heartbreaker, losing 7-6.

Defenses dominated all game, but the Patriots were able to draw first blood early in the first. QB Max Lange took the ball into the endzone from two yards out to give his team a 6-0 lead. Unfortunately, the 2-point conversion attempt failed, keeping the score 6-0.

