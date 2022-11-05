The USA Patriots football team took on Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in the Section 4A Championship game, Nov. 4. Despite leaving it all on the field, the Patriots’ season ended in a heartbreaker, losing 7-6.
Defenses dominated all game, but the Patriots were able to draw first blood early in the first. QB Max Lange took the ball into the endzone from two yards out to give his team a 6-0 lead. Unfortunately, the 2-point conversion attempt failed, keeping the score 6-0.
For the next two quarters, the Patriots and the Fighting Saints traded blows, with neither team’s offense able to get much traction.
It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the KMS offense finally broke through the USA defense. QB Jaiden Henjum completed a 26-yard pass to Isaac Rudningen for the go-ahead score. The PAT put the Fighting Saints up 7-6.
With time running down, the Patriots attempted a last second comeback, but were unable to retake the lead, leading to a heartbreaking 7-6 loss in the championship.
The Patriots only allowed 239 yards of offense, with 157 coming on the ground and 82 through the air. They forced fourth down 5-of-10 times and held them to 0-1 on fourth downs. They also forced two interceptions, one by Jack Primus and one by Franky Meaghar.
Offensively, they were disciplined and took care of the ball. They didn’t turn the ball over and they had no penalties, but they only mustered 118 yards, being held to just 69 rushing and 49 passing. They were outmatched on third and fourth downs, only converting 3-of-11 and 2-of-5, respectively.
Tyson Leners was held in check, only rushing for 47 yards on 19 carries. The other runners didn’t fare much better. Lange rushed 10 times for 14 yards and Nick Kedrowski finished with four carries for eight yards.
Lange completed 2-of-9 passes for 49 yards, with both completions being to Primus.
The Patriots season ends with a 7-3 record, including a pair of playoff wins and a Section 4A Championship appearance.
