The USA Patriots earned a trip to the Section 4A Championship game after defeating Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 22-6, Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Patriots got off to a hot start, scoring twice in the opening quarter. Tyson Leners scored from four yards out, and scored the 2-point conversion, to put his team ahead, 8-0. Max Lange made it 16-0 after a four yard run, followed by another successful Leners 2-point conversion.
Lange scored on a 1-yard run in the third, increasing the Patriots’ lead to 22-0 after a failed 2-point conversion.
The Jaguars avoided the shutout and managed to score near the end of the third on a 12-yard reception, but the stout USA defense held them from getting the 2-point conversion.
The Patriots held the Jaguars in check in the final quarter, squashing any attempts at a last second comeback.
Leners had his usual performance, dominating the Jaguars on the ground for 185 yards on 39 carries and a score. Nick Kedrowski rushed for 71 yards on 19 carries and Lange rushed for 44 yards on 10 carries. Lange’s only completion was to Jack Primus, who hauled in the pass for 29 yards. The offense accumulated 329 yards, with 300 coming from the ground. They finished 11-of-16 on third downs and were a perfect 5-of-5 on fourth downs, with zero turnovers.
The defense for the Patriots was led by Lange, who recorded eight total tackles. Riley Johannes finished with six total tackles, Kedrowski had five and Franky Meaghar had four. Brody Kircher had three tackles and an interception.
The Patriots will play Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in the 4A Section Championship Game, Friday, Nov. 4.
