The USA Patriots earned a trip to the Section 4A Championship game after defeating Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 22-6, Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Patriots got off to a hot start, scoring twice in the opening quarter. Tyson Leners scored from four yards out, and scored the 2-point conversion, to put his team ahead, 8-0. Max Lange made it 16-0 after a four yard run, followed by another successful Leners 2-point conversion.

