The USA Patriots football team lost their third in a row, Friday, Sept. 23, against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on homecoming night. In the rain and slog, they fell 16-12 to the Jaguars.
With the rain letting up a bit before kickoff, BBE received the opening kickoff from Tyson Leners, starting at their own 25. The Patriots defense came out strong, forcing them into a three and out.
The Patriots’ opening drive was promising. Just a few plays in, Leners took a handoff from QB Max Lange and hit the hole between the left guard and tackle. Once he hit the second level, all he had in front of him was the Jaguars’ safety. In a race to the sideline, the safety had the angle, but a simple twitch move to the inside made the defender falter enough for Leners to beat him to the outside. He was pushed out of bounds after a 37-yard run. Leners would complete the drive on a 33-yard scamper up the middle, where he broke multiple tackles to give the Patriots the lead, with 7:41 minutes left in the first quarter. After an unsuccessful 2-point conversion, the Patriots held a 6-0 lead.
With the rain turning to a gentle mist, the Jaguars tried to drive down the field. However, the Patriots defense forced them into another three and out.
At some point during the first quarter, Leners left the game with an ankle injury, but Jack Primus stepped up. After a 12-yd run by Lange, Primus added an additional 16 yards on a run to the left side. On a fourth and four at the Jags’ 16 yard line, the Patriots opted to go for it. Unfortunately, Lange was sacked, turning the ball over on downs.
In the second quarter, BBE scored on a 63-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard QB keeper, with 7:23 left in the quarter. They took the lead after a successful 2-point conversion, 8-6.
The following USA drive ended with a three and out, but a perfect punt pinned the Jags at their own two yard line.
With their back against their own endzone, the rain started up again pouring heavily on the field. Three runs accumulated just six yards for yet another three and out.
The Patriots took over their next drive with great field position, starting at their opponent’s 34 yard line. Unfortunately, the rain that helped their defense so much, now hindered their offense. Two passing plays that had chances for adding points on the board literally slipped through the fingers of the receivers, courtesy of the downpour. Facing a fourth and seven, they opted to go for the first yet again, but Lange’s pass was just out of reach of the intended receiver, turning the ball over on downs.
With time winding down in the first half, the Patriots had the ball with 1.3 seconds left at their opponent’s 37. In a last ditch effort to retake the lead, Lange dropped back to pass, but was strip sacked. As the time expired with a live ball on the ground, a Jaguars defender scooped up the ball and had nothing but green grass ahead of him, threatening to put his team up by two scores. Fortunately for the Patriots, the combination of Primus and offensive lineman Tucker Hedin-Kircher tracked him down at the 15 yard line, putting a wild end to the rainy first half.
The rain let up in the second half, but the field conditions were still poor. The Jaguars were the first to score in the third, courtesy of an 11-yard reception by Jamison Reed. A successful 2-point conversion gave the Jags a 16-6 lead.
The Patriots were able to score in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run, but were unable to close the gap any further, ending the night 16-12.
Leners led the team in rushing, despite his injury. He finished with 83 yards on six carries, averaging 13.8 yards per carry and a score. Primus ran for 32 yards on eight carries, averaging four yards per carry. Primus also hauled in two catches for 11 yards, despite the conditions.
The Patriots fall to 1-3 on the season. They hope to get back on track next week as they host ACGC at home, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.