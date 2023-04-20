The USA Patriots baseball team could not have asked for a better first game as they had a tremendous game against St. John’s Prep, Tuesday, April 18, winning 20-3.
They started off with two runs in the first inning, then scored a whopping seven runs in the second. They followed it up with three runs in the third, to which the Johnnies responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, making it 12-2. The Patriots added three more runs in the fourth, and their opponent scored once. In the final inning, USA scored five more runs to make it an even 20 runs, giving themselves their first win by a landslide.
They recorded 15 hits and zero errors and held the Johnnies to seven hits, while they also made four errors.
Jack Primus was the Patriots’ best batter, driving in five runs on two hits, including a double and a triple. Primus also scored four times.
Tyson Leners drove in three runs for the Patriots. He had three hits on three at bats and scored twice.
On the mound, the Patriots were led by Daniel Kokett, who pitched for two innings and struck out four batters while only allowing two hits and zero runs.
The 1-0 Patriots play at home against Osakis, Friday, April 21.
Little Falls Flyers
In a double header against Zimmerman, Tuesday, April 18, the Flyers came away with two dominant wins, winning the first game 10-0 and the second game 16-6.
In the first game, they recorded seven hits and only one error. The Thunder were held to just three hits and made four errors. Matt Filippi led the way on the mound, striking out nine batters and walking zero.
At the plate, Beau Thoma led the team with three RBIs on one hit that was a double. Carter Gwost and Hudson Filippi drove in two runs each as they both recorded a double as well.
In game two, the Flyers stepped up their game. After being down 6-5 entering the top of the fourth, the Flyers added 10 runs to take a 15-6 lead and ultimately run away with the game.
Gwost pitched three innings, striking out five batters and walking one. He gave up zero earned runs.
The Flyers had a lot of success at the plate. Matt Filippi, Owen Bode, Thoma, Hudson Filippi, Garrett Lindberg and Charlie Smieja all drove in two runs, with the two Filippi’s also recording two doubles.
Starting the season 2-0, the Flyers looked to stay undefeated as they host Detroit Lakes, Thursday, April 20.
