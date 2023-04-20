The USA Patriots baseball team could not have asked for a better first game as they had a tremendous game against St. John’s Prep, Tuesday, April 18, winning 20-3.

They started off with two runs in the first inning, then scored a whopping seven runs in the second. They followed it up with three runs in the third, to which the Johnnies responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, making it 12-2. The Patriots added three more runs in the fourth, and their opponent scored once. In the final inning, USA scored five more runs to make it an even 20 runs, giving themselves their first win by a landslide.

Tags

Load comments