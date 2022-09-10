The USA Patriots fell to BOLD in a 49-14 game, Friday, Sept. 9. The Pats found themselves down three scores near the end of the first quarter before they found the end zone themselves.
After being down 20-0, Jack Primus hauled in a 39-yard pass from Max Lange. A failed 2-point conversion put the score 20-6.
The lone touchdown came from BOLD on a 12 yard run. A missed PAT put the Patriots down 26-6.
Tyson Leners finally bulled his way into the end zone on a 9-yard run. He added two more points on a successful conversion.
With the score 26-14, BOLD put the game out of reach in the third, scoring 23 more points, giving the Patriots their first loss of the season.
The Patriots were gashed through the air, giving up 255 passing yards. They gave up 157 on the ground as well. The Pioneers were solid on third down, keeping their opponent to just 2-of-9.
Offensively, the Pioneers managed 216 total yards, 175 on the ground. They had a better third down percentage, 5-of-13, and did not turn the ball over. Tyson Leners led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 105 yards and a score. Nick Kedrowksi carried the rock four times for 25 yards. Lange had a tough game, completing just two passes on five attempts for 41 yards and a TD.
The Patriots play the 3-0 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints at home, Friday, Sept. 16.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.