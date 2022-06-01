The Upsala/Swanville Patriots baseball team hosted Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, May 26, beating the Jaguars 6-4.
Riley Johannes recorded two hits on three at-bats, a double and a home run.
Bryce Binek drove in two runs on one hit, as well as a score.
On the mound, Micah Ripplinger struck out one batters, walked two and gave up just two runs, one earned, on three hits.
The Patriots improved to 18-2, and faced the Benson Braves in the 6A Quarterfinals, Tuesday, May 31.
The Patriots ran away with the game, winning 10-0.
If the Patriots had any nerves in their first playoff game, they didn’t show it. After getting three quick outs, the Patriots took the plate. Shane Lambrecht hit a double into right field to drive in the team’s first run. Cooper Thieschafer followed it up with another double into right field, putting runners on second and third.
Tyson Leners took first after being hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Luke Harren hit a line drive past the infield, driving in two runs and making it to second base, giving the Patriots a 3-0 lead before they had one out.
Jeremy Mugg took the plate and crushed the ball, sending it over the fences by over 50 feet, for a three-run home run.
With the Patriots up 6-0 early, it seemed that there were no nerves at all.
“It’s always good to put up six runs in the first,” Head Coach Adam Gerads said. “It helps defensively, too. You get a six run lead, you can relax and play better.”
The Patriots kept the Braves from getting in scoring position for the first two innings. It wasn’t until the third that the Braves had a runner reach second base. But the home team didn’t let them get any farther. A ground ball to the shortstop, Levi Lampert, held the runner at second. Lampert gunned the ball to Mugg, the first baseman, for the out. Mugg saw that the runner at second was trying to make it to third, so he threw the ball across the diamond to Harren at third for a double play to end the inning.
The Patriots scored one run in the fourth, courtesy of a wild pitch, and two more in the fifth, courtesy of Binek and Lambrecht.
Mugg drove in the final run of the night in the sixth, to end the game 10-0.
Mugg had the best performance at the plate. He recorded one hit but drove in four runs, including the home run.
“He’s got that raw power,” Gerads said. “When he hits the ball, he hits it hard and it’s good to see that ball go over the fence.”
Harren and Lambrecht drove in two runs on three hits. Harren also scored twice.
On the mound, Ripplinger pitched for the first three innings, giving up just one hit. He struck out five batters and walked one.
The Patriots play their next game, Thursday, June 2, against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
