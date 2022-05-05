The Upsala/Swanville Area track and field team traveled to Kimball, Friday, April 29.
The Patriots saw many of their athletes set personal records, one of them being Joseph Guthrie, who placed first in the high jump, beating everyone and setting a new personal record, with a height of 5’9”. He also ran the 400 meter dash in 55.23 seconds, good enough to land him in second place in the event.
The Patriots 4x800 relay team finished in second, with a time of 9:38.47. The legs were run by Joseph Guthrie, Nicholas Guthrie, Jimmy Jensen and Nicholas Mettler.
Mettler also finished second in the discus, throwing for 129’ 6”, a new personal record. He also set a new PR in the shot put, throwing 40’ 9”, good enough for him to place third in the event.
The Patriots girls didn’t have as much success in the events in the form of top placements, but they too had several players set personal records.
Madison Tschida placed seventh in the 100 but ran her fastest time, finishing in 13.73. She placed fifth in the 200, but set a personal record again with a time of 28.62.
Sammy Pilarski finished fifth in the 400, but set a new PR, with a time of 1:06.67.
Allysa Young placed fourth in the triple jump, jumping a distance of 31’ 2”, setting a new personal record as well.
The next meet for the Patriots was at Minnewaska, Tuesday, May 3.
Tschida placed third in the 200 meter, finishing in 28.51, less than half of a second behind first place.
Pilarski finished in third in the 400 meter, this time, finishing in 1:05.03, breaking the personal record she set in her last meet.
Mettler placed third in the 800 meter, finishing in 2:15.93. He also placed second in the shot put and the discus, throwing for 40’ 9” and 133’ 6”, respectively.
Joseph Guthrie had the best high jump in the meet, clearing the pole at 6’0” and setting a new personal record in the process. He also set a new personal record in the 1600, finishing second, with a time of 4:54.91.
The Patriots travel to Long Prairie/Grey Eagle Thursday, May 5, for their next meet.
