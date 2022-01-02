Pat Tax: From accountant to FFA adviser

Looking back at her journey to becoming a FFA adviser and an agriculture teacher, Pat Tax is happy she took the leap of faith. It is a job she absolutely loves, she said. She currently works at Healy High School in Pierz.
Before Tax ventured into the world of education and FFA, she worked as an accountant for many years. However, she ended her career in the accounting world in 2002, after she was diagnosed with intra-mammary ductile carcinoma (breast cancer) at the age of 36. That same year, she had also met Chuck, a dairy farmer who is now her husband.
Tax said although she and Chuck knew they would get married eventually, the cancer diagnosis made them decide to move up their wedding. As they both each had three children going into the marriage, it was a security that her children would be taken care of in case she didn’t survive.
She and Chuck married May 10, 2002. Two days later, she had surgery to remove the tumor. However, the cancer had already spread to her lymph nodes and the oncologist advised her to get all of her financial paperwork in order.
“He said, ‘Get everything lined up. This is going to be bad.’ I was like, ‘Holy cats.’ It was a battle that I didn’t expect to win,” she said.
The oncologist then told Tax about a friend who worked at the Mayo Clinic, who was working with an experimental drug. Tax was soon accepted into the trial.
At first, Tax went through four chemotherapy treatments that were three weeks apart. She then had another surgery and radiation, followed by 52 weeks of weekly chemotherapy.
“It was tough, so then I just worked on the farm as a dairy farmer,” she said.
During the year of weekly chemotherapy treatments, her youngest daughter, Mary Zahurones, a fourth grade student at the time, accompanied her every Friday. It ultimately inspired her to study medicine. Today, Mary works as a cardiologist at neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the University of Minnesota.
In her younger years, Mary was involved in the dairy princess program and was crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way in 2011. Rather than to have a stranger chaperone her to all the different events Princess Kay of the Milky Way attends, Mary asked her mom to be her chaperone.
“I went around to the schools on her tours, came home and was so intrigued by the strong aid programs throughout the state,” Tax said.
Later, Mary’s friend, Michael Schmitt, approached Tax about his brother, Aaron. who wanted to get his state farmer degree in Royalton. However, the agriculture teacher had retired. He told her he had already talked with Principal Joel Swenson at Royalton High School and that he would hire her.
“I laughed and said, ‘OK, thank you, Michael,’” she said.
Considering the idea to work somewhere else other than on their dairy farm, Tax talked it over with Chuck. By then, 10 years had already passed since she left her accounting job.
“I told Chuck, ‘Now that all of our kids are all grown and gone, I need something more out of my life.’ He said, ‘What would you like to do?’ she said.
Looking back, Tax said that when she was a little girl, she always wanted to be a teacher. Inspired by what she had seen when touring with Mary, Tax knew she wanted to teach agriculture. Having grown up on a dairy farm as well as having farmed with Chuck for many years, she had plenty of experience in the dairy industry, as well.
Swenson hired Tax as an FFA adviser at Royalton High School. During this time, Pierz Supt. George Weber and Activities Director Dave Rocheleau reached out to her at one point. Pierz Healy High School’s ag teacher and FFA adviser Brad Irwin had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was unable to bring them to the state FFA convention.
“They asked me when I took the Royalton kids to the state convention, if the Pierz kids could come along. I said, ‘Sure,’” she said.
Impressed by Tax’s performance and ability to teach, Swenson encouraged her to get a teaching license. She already had a four year accounting degree with a chemistry minor. After he talked with University of Minnesota, she received a call from Dr. Brad Greiman, who told her that he could have her teaching in less than a year.
“We moved our milking time up to 4 a.m., so I could get to St. Cloud by 6 a.m. Then I’d get on the bus that took you to Big Lake and then I got on the train and I went down to the Target Field,
Tax said her goal was to get her teaching license before she turned 50 years old.
“Surely, if I ever had to live that again, I couldn’t. I don’t know how I did it,” she said.
As Irwin became progressively worse and it became apparent it was a battle he was not going to win, Tax said Weber contacted her and offered her the position as ag teacher and FFA adviser at Pierz Healy.
Tax said although she wanted to work in Pierz, since the school was only about three miles from their farm, she told Weber she was committed to Royalton. He told her he’d smooth it over with them and before long, she started working at Pierz Healy.
“The University of Minnesota was so kind too. They allowed me to do my student-teaching as a teacher; they just remotely kept an eye on me. It has been such a positive experience,” she said.
That Tax absolutely loves her job, there is no question about it. It is a job she finds tremendously rewarding and it gives her great joy to see the students succeed. It is also a great experience for students who want to be involved in something different.
“Not every kid wants to be in sports and it’s like FFA opens up the door to some of these kids, that makes them feel like they belong,” she said.
There are many things Tax loves about FFA. Although the organization initially was called Future Farmers of America, its name now is simply, “FFA.” Anyone can be involved in it — including those who have never set foot on a farm.
While there are different things FFA members can participate in, such as horse judging and cattle judging, Tax said the one thing she really likes about FFA, is the fact that it teaches the students life skills. Skills, such as time management, organizational skills, public speaking skills and more, that will benefit them throughout their lives.
“They are just great kids. Truly wonderful kids. I am so blessed with the job I have,” she said.
