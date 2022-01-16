Pastoring with a heart for God and people

With a heart for God and people, Senior Pastor Carl Larson and Associate Pastor Chris Mathiason work together to pastor at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Cushing and at the Faith Lutheran Church in Staples.
While Larson has pastored at the church in Staples for three years, he recently joined to serve at Bethany, as well.
Mathiason felt the call to serve at both churches, as well, and was asked in September 2021, to be their associate pastor. However, he had prayed about the position and had connected with Larson to make sure that the two would be able to work together before he accepted the position.
“And it’s kind of been a whirlwind ever since, in the middle of a pandemic, wondering, how is it that we do ministry in this time?” Mathiason said.
Reminiscing about their journeys to becoming pastors, Larson said his wife, Carol, a first grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls, told him while they were dating she had a dream that she would marry a pastor. Little did they know at the time, that he would be called into ministry later on.
“The truth is that when I was in high school back in Amboy, a little town in southern Minnesota, I felt a call back then. I went to my pastor and said, ‘I think I’m supposed to be a pastor,’” Larson said.
While his pastor encouraged him to pursue a college education, Larson said he remained very involved in various faith activities, such as with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“The people I rented the apartment with that I lived in when I was going to college, we all studied together or talked about faith. It was good because we were all from different denominations and that gave me different perspectives,” he said.
Since there were a lot of other things he wanted to accomplish in life, looking back, Larson said he doesn’t think he was ready to be a pastor then. As he was actively involved in sports, that in particular took him on a different path. During his college years, he played football at the St. Cloud University in St. Cloud. Later, he went on to play pro-football with the Chicago Bears for a while.
Larson’s passion for football also led him to coaching college football and instructing for 27 years at different colleges, including at the Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. and at the South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D.
In his sixth year of coaching at the South Dakota State University, Carol had returned to school to further her education. He recalls a time when he and their sons, Jonathan and Christian, visited Mille Lacs Kathio State Park.
“We had a time of prayer and I just kind of knew, that this was the time to go into ministry. I called my wife and said, ‘We’re going to make a change,’” he said.
In 1996, Larson left coaching and enrolled in Luther Seminary in St. Paul. Three years later, he accepted the call to serve as a pastor at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls.
After six years, Larson received another call from a church in Baxter and then later to pastor at the American Lutheran Church in Milbank, S.D.
During his time in South Dakota, Larson said he and Carol traveled back and forth on the weekends to visit with one another, as she remained teaching in Little Falls. However, after six years in Milbank, Larson returned to Minnesota in 2017, where he started serving as a pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Staples.
Growing up in Fairmont, Mathiason said his family were avid church goers. There was rarely ever a week they missed service.
“Church was always an important part of my life,” he said.
However, the call to become a pastor was not as clear to him as it may seem to be to many others, he said. After he graduated from St. Olaf College in 1995, he was offered the position as program director at the Good Earth Village, a Bible camp located in Spring Valley. After a few years, when he knew it was time to leave the camp, Mathiason began working as a youth director at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin.
Mathiason said it was after working with different pastors over the course of seven years, he began wondering if he was called to be a pastor. One day, one of the pastors he really looked up to told him that sometimes the call is when a person can’t do anything else.
“I knew it was time for me to explore that,” he said.
A while after he enrolled at the Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Mathiason met Erin Bovendam, who later became his wife. During their first year of marriage, they had an internship in the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ECLA).
Mathiason said that initially he and Erin had thought they’d spend their one year in Pennsylvania and then return to Minnesota. However, God had other plans for their lives. During their fourth year of seminary, they found out where they would be sent afterward. It was not in Minnesota.
“We got sent back to the two churches we served our internships at,” he said.
After serving as a pastor at St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mifflintown, Penn. for 14 years, Mathiason and his wife returned to Minnesota in August 2020 to be closer to family.
While Erin was called to serve as a lead pastor at Calvary Lutheran Church in Perham, Mathiason opted to take a break from ministry for a few months and stayed home with their children, Henry and Ben, during the pandemic.
Around Easter 2021, the Synod contacted Mathiason about a call to a church in Akeley. After leading worship there, he realized it was time to explore a call again and he was introduced to the associate pastor position at Faith Lutheran Church in Staples and at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Cushing. One of the many things he liked was the connection the two churches have, he said.
There are many things both Larson and Mathiason enjoy about serving as pastors. Besides being there for people in both good and hard times of their lives, they both have the feeling of that pastoring is what they were ultimately called to do.
Looking back at his own journey and experiences of playing and coaching football, Larson said he believes he wasn’t quite ready for the call until 1996, when he enrolled in seminary.
“That was a huge growth time for me,” he said.
When Carlson isn’t preaching, he enjoys spending time with his family, coaching football at the Staples-Motley Middle School in Staples and digging into his ancestry.
Mathiason also enjoys spending time with his family, being involved with his children’s sports activities and collecting as well as reading comic books.
Carlson and Mathiason encourage people, regardless of denomination, to visit Bethany Lutheran Church in Cushing.
Bethany Lutheran Church is located at 25430 Bison Road in Cushing (west of Highway 10) with Sunday worship services held at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.