Several parents gathered at the Pierz School Board meeting, Wednesday, March 23, in hope to receive some answers in regard to a recent Matchomatics survey that was presented to students in grades 7-12. Many parents and students felt there were a multitude of questions that were highly inappropriate and intrusive.
At February’s board meeting, parent Scott Wacker requested the matter be added to the agenda of the board meeting in March for a follow-up with answers to the school’s investigation of the matter, including whom, if any, would be held responsible. The Board informed him and the other parents that would for sure happen. The parents were also told that an open discussion between the board members and the parents would be held at the March board meeting in regard to the findings of the investigation.
At the March board meeting, the parents whom were present were told by the Board that the matchomatics survey matter was not on the agenda and that an open discussion would not occur.
“The district gave a written response,” said Board Member Matt Hoheisel.
Wacker had several questions for the Board in regard to the investigation. The questions were:
• How many kids were interviewed during this investigation?
• How many teachers were investigated during this investigation?
• Before distributing the survey, who was responsible for validating it?
• Is there any punishment to shelter this?
• What background checks are we doing before we hire?
• In the future, there are trips being taken, is this a concern to anybody?
• At the last meeting, we talked about a superintendent’s meeting that was going to be conducted the day after our school board meeting. I’d like to know how that went.
• To know how to warn other people in surrounding communities, what actions are in place to prevent re-occurrence of this happening?
“Those are my questions, so now, I would like to it on the agenda for next month. However you guys know how to do it. I would like to have it on the agenda and that list of questions to be answered. Is that understood? Did I do anything incorrect?” Wacker said.
Hoheisel said that while all of Wacker’s questions were good, he believed it would be better for Wacker to meet one-on-one with Supt. George Weber, along with a board member or two to get the questions answered
“I’m only speaking for myself, but I don’t know that I want to bring that out here. I mean, we can share it with everybody, but I don’t know if we want to take the time. Am I making sense?” Hoheisel said.
Board Member Ashley Toops said she concurred with Hoheisel as the Board cannot name specific names during a public board meeting.
“I understand the reason for sanitizing this for public consumption... Sometimes a little bit of shame can go a long way to prevent re-occurrence, so that’s why I want to bring it up at a meeting in front of the public so we can be done with this,” Wacker said.
Parent Rachel Bauer said she was super disappointed that the board didn’t hold an open discussion. She also questioned the accuracy of the written statement the district posted on its website, March 16, which states, “During the implementation of the survey, there were questions raised if it is required and staff and students were told it is not.”
“That’s not true, because there were teachers that told the kids they had to do it,” Bauer said.
Parent Kayla Jensen also questioned the statement the district had issued.
“Having been to past board meetings, I know that the board has made a commitment to being very transparent and upfront with parents and the community, but I feel there are some contradictions also with this statement and with the article that I read in the paper,” she said.
In regard to the article Jensen referred to, it was published in the March 6 issue of the Morrison County Record. Paraphrased to a comment made by parent Jess Walcheski at the February board meeting, the article said, “Although the survey was optional, some teachers believed it was mandatory and told the students that they had to complete it, despite the fact that it made them feel uncomfortable.”
In its March 16 web post, the district referred to the article, “... the Morrison County Record published a story presenting their opinion of the events.”
Jensen told the Board that she had asked her eight grade student if the survey had indeed been optional to take.
“He flat out told me, he goes, ‘I told my teacher I didn’t want to do it and it was stupid and she told me I had to.’ It wasn’t an optional thing, so I am just looking for some clarification and transparency of why is one thing being said somewhere and then being told something else somewhere else,” Jensen said.
Walcheski said reading through the bullet points the district had in its web post, it said that the survey was picked out by members of the Junior High Student Council and that the adviser assumed it was OK as it was a fundraising event the school had been doing for years.
“I don’t want to say that the school is putting blame on that, but I almost feel the way it is written because the adviser assumed it was OK. I feel like they’re kind of blaming the children when they are minors and someone should be supervising that,” she said.
Both Bauer and Walcheski said they would like to be present if a meeting is held with the superintendent, so they know first-hand what is said.
“I just wanted to say, I know the public comment had to be different. I can’t speak for the whole board. I think it is our true sentiment that we are committed to not letting something like that happen in our schools and being as transparent as we can. I am a mother of four and I want to give you answers. We’re committed. We’re investigating. We’re asking questions. We also have a lot of red tape to do things right,” Toops said.
Toops also said that because of the open meeting law, only so many board members can meet to discuss something without having to publicly post the meeting beforehand.
“But we are committed. An error was made. We take responsibility for that. We’re a work in progress and we don’t want that. I, personally, don’t want that to happen again in our schools,” Toops said.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, the Pierz School Board:
• Approved the following donations — $68.60 from Unity Bank Donation to the Letter Club; $100 from Grad Bash to girls basketball; $250 to the Washington, New York City trip and $250 to Travel Club, both from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association; $500 from Dura Supreme Cabinetry and $200 from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association, both to boys basketball;
• Accepted the resignation of Michelle Anderson, elementary teacher, effective June 3;
• Approved the child care leave request of Katelyn Fuhrman, elementary teacher, beginning about Sept. 5 to Jan. 1, 2023;
• Was informed that Math Masters (Pioneer sixth grade) competed with six schools and 12 teams. Pioneer student teams took second and third. Individuals placements out of 60 competitors. First — Garrett Kessler; Third — Kate Hoheisel; and Fifth — Adi Tomala. Out of those 60 competitors, Kessler placed first and Rachael Boeder placed third in the individual Fact Drill;
• Thanked Sheila Wilson-Smallfield for the high quality of work in technology she has done for the school district for more than 20 years;
• Approved posting for a full-time substitute teacher for the 2022-23 school year;
• Approved hiring the following pending a criminal background check: Dustin Hoeper, technology coordinator; Bridget Bednar, elementary physical education teacher; Devey Dahlheimer, Early Childhood Special Education teacher; Theresa Lahn, high school kitchen assistant; and Summer Lane-Rekowski, elementary teacher;
• Approved the following spring coach assignments: Track — Cole Oslin, head coach; Scott Herold, Dustin Betsinger, Rich Teske, Luis Algarin and Jayden Smieja, all varsity assistant coaches; and Kelly Sauer and Jennifer McNelly, both JH coaches; baseball — Dylan Pittman, head coach; Marcus Artner, assistant varsity coach; Andy Leidenfrost, JV coach; Zach Kummer, C Squad; Noah Boser, floater (club); and Kyle Hastings, Mike Poser and Dave Fischer, all JH coaches; softball — Matt Poepping, head coach; Jason Sadlovsky, assistant varsity coach; Kelly Gangl, JV coach; Haley Scheldorf and Rachel Przybilla, both JH coaches; and Terri Tretter, volunteer; and golf — Jessica LeBlanc, head girls; Joel Pohland, head boys; and Cara Herold, Corey Egan and Gina Kowalczyk, all JV/JH coaches;
• Approved the agreement between Pierz ISD 484 and Greater Minnesota Family Services to provide mental health services and support to students and indirect/consultative support into planning pre-interventions, not to exceed $10,300, for the 2022-23 school year; and
• Approved the work agreement between Pierz ISD 484 and Rick Grammond, beginning Sept. 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2022.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
