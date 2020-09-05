Pandemic reminds Little Falls woman of polio years

After a long evening of threshing corn stalks with her father, Winifred Klevenberg, he and Arliss (Klevenberg) Godejohn, gathered around the table with the rest of the family for a late supper in their Cyrus farm home. It was her sister Shirley’s turn to say grace, a prayer she knew by heart.
However, after she had uttered a few words, she suddenly forget the rest. Dismissed from the table, she went to their room upstairs to rest. None of them thought much of it, Godejohn said.
When Shirley didn’t join Godejohn, their brother Jim Klevenberg and their sister Wanda (Klevenberg) Renken the following morning, their mother, Mabel, went to check on her.
“She couldn’t even get out of bed. She was paralyzed and couldn’t breathe,” Godejohn said.
Although Shirley had not yet been diagnosed, they all kind of knew what it was — polio, a horrendous disease that seemed to especially target children.
Shirley was brought to the University of Minnesota to receive medical care. Their father went with her, but returned later with her body as she never made it through the night. Shirley was 10 when she died from polio, Oct. 5, 1948.
It was at that moment their parents decided to bring Godejohn to the hospital as she had started to develop symptoms of polio, as well. They met the ambulance at the hospital in Starbuck, Godejohn said. The hallways were filled with young patients.
“The beds were bumper to bumper in the hallways on both sides. There were that many kids that were polio victims and only one doctor in the Starbuck Hospital,” she said.
Godejohn recalls in her class of 40 students, only two were not infected with polio.
Her stay at the University of Minnesota hospital was anything but pleasant. Unable to move as paralysis had begun to set in, Godejohn was confined to a gurney, laying flat on her back for most of the time. One humiliating experience was laying naked on the gurney with only small patches covering her private parts. Unable to move, 16 interns walked around the gurney, looked at her and moved her arms and legs. Although she was 14 at the time and not yet fully developed, it was nevertheless an experience that has remained with her ever since.
After staying at the University of Minnesota hospital for about a month, Godejohn was transferred to the Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul where she remained for nearly a year.
During that time she was mostly confined to her bed, laid flat on her back without a pillow and covered with a blanket with her feet placed on a special board. The hotpack treatments started right away and after a while, Godejohn slowly regained mobility in her muscles. Eventually she was able to sit up, move her arms and even walk with a slight limp. Although her left leg never healed, she figured out how to compensate with the other leg.
“Soon they had me walking across the hallway and back. One day when they weren’t looking, I thought I would do it again,” she said.
Unfortunately, it was too much for her body to handle. She fell and cracked her knee cap.
“They weren’t too happy with me then,” she said.
Before Godejohn fell ill to polio, she loved to run and go horseback riding. While she was unable to run again, she was determined to ride again, even if it was somewhat frowned upon at first by her doctors and her parents.
“The hardest thing was being away from your parents and brothers and sisters. I loved to ride horseback and loved to be outdoors,” she said.
Godejohn was even interviewed about her journey back in the saddle by Dr. Stephen Koop who wrote “We Hold This Treasure,” a story about the Gillette’s Children’s Hospital.
During a checkup and with the encouragement of her daughter, Mabel asked the doctor if Godejohn would be able to ride. His answer was if she was able to mount the horse herself, she could.
“As soon as we came home, I went and caught my horse and took him in the barn. I bet it took me an hour or an hour and a half to get on that horse, but I did it,” she said.
The horse was a dapple grey Arabian named King she had just started to work with and had ridden a few times before she fell ill.
“My dad brought him home in a wagon box. His hair was long and he was a scrubby looking thing, but I broke him to ride and cleaned him up,” she said.
Since Godejohn couldn’t run anymore, the horse became her legs instead in a sense. Her brother, Jim, who was also diagnosed with polio, but didn’t become as ill as his sisters, had a horse too. Together, they rode to visit their grandma, Anna Paetow, a 30-mile trek.
“We left early in the morning and stayed overnight. She’d take us fishing and clean the fish right there by the lake, make a fire and cook it,” Godejohn said.
Looking back on the time she spent at the Gillette Children’s Hospital, her parents visited only a few times. The hospital was a ways away and their family was rather poor, she said.
Staying in the hospital, Godejohn missed a whole grade level. Since high school was held on the second floor of the building and elementary on the main floor, Godejohn had to learn how to climb the stairs despite her inability to move her right leg. Her left leg was hadn’t built up enough strength to carry her weight for an entire flight of stairs.
When she went up the stairs at first, she sat down on the steps and scooted herself up, one step at a time. To help her keep her balance and to decrease the distance she could fall, Godejohn walked down the stairs standing, but backwards. While holding on to the railing. Eventually, she became strong enough to hold her own weight, she said.
Another reminder that she once had polio are her constant tremors. Doing anything with her shaking hands that require precision can be quite a challenge, she said.
Over the years, she developed a hunchback, as well, as a result of the polio.
While Godejohn reminisces from time to time about how polio affected families across Minnesota, the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded her of it even more. Missing her husband Marvin, who died two years ago, she is thankful for the time she is able to spend with her son, Mike Podtburg,
