Pandemic provides new opportunity for Charles Lindbergh House and Museum site manager

Despite the many different challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has created, in one way, it has also created new adventures and opportunities. If anything, it has opened the door to more communication being done virtually.
Melissa Peterson, former site manager at Charles Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls, said that the opportunity to become the new program manager of interpretive programs at the Minnesota Historical Society, is one example. She started working in her new position Feb. 1.
“Because of COVID, we have learned how to do remote work better,” she said.
Peterson said the desire to work as a program manager for interpretive programs had been with her for many years. However, given that she lives in Little Falls and enjoys visiting the Twin Cities, but has no desire to live in a big city, she never thought it was a position she would ever be able to attain. Previously, anyone who had worked on that team was stationed at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul.
“With us developing more skills over the last year, they were willing to entertain the idea of me working on a team like this,” she said.
In her new position as the program manager of interpretive programs, she will work with her team at the Minnesota History Center one day a week while working from her office at the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum the rest of the week. At the same time, it is also an opportunity to connect the metro area with rural Minnesota.
As part of the job, Peterson and her team oversee the creation of the historical and educational programming throughout the Minnesota Historical Society, along with its historic sites and museums.
The Minnesota Historical Society currently has 13 sites that are directly managed by the organization and another 13 partnership sites that are owned by the Minnesota Historical Society, but with another organization handling the day-to-day operations.
Peterson said what drew her to the new position was wanting to help other historic sites succeed, as well.
“We all want strong history programs that connect with our guests and that are relevant,” she said.
One of the things that Peterson’s team is working on is re-evaluating programs in place as well as creating new ones. Many of the programs in place were developed in the 1970s and 1980s, she said. In addition, they are working on digital programming. While many people may enjoy visiting the different sites physically and learning more that way, some people prefer digital programs. At the same time, it is important to reach the local audience as well as those traveling from afar.
The team is looking for ways to reduce the amount of training tour guides need when working on more than one location. As each historic site develops its own training for its own staff, Peterson said the team is working on creating four core training modulars. If a tour guide has already been certified in one of them, he or she may only need a refresher class rather than the complete training.
Peterson said she is looking forward to working with the different historic sites and discovering what kind of programs would benefit each site as well as what kind of stories they want to tell.
One shift in story-telling that is happening at the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis is not just telling the story of what kind of jobs were done at the Washburn A. Mill, once known as the largest and most technologically advanced flour mill in the world, but about the people who worked there, Peterson said.
The team is also looking to create a lexicon of program terminology — a shared language that defines the different programs to avoid any confusion.
While the team has a lot of different ideas, Peterson and the others are looking at them, while prioritizing which ones take the forefront. Since digital programs haven’t really been done on a large scale as they are now, Peterson said everyone in the tourism industry is trying to figure out what works best for each. Although it is challenging, they are embracing the new adventure.
Managing people is nothing new to Peterson since she did so for 14 years at the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum. She enjoys working together with her staff, seeking their input and ideas. After all, they all have the same goal — to preserve history and tell the stories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.