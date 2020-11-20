Little Falls has a chance to pack the trailer for a good cause Monday, Nov. 23.
From 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, the Moments Hospice trailer will be parked in front of Coborn’s at 101 Second Ave. NE, ready to be packed up with non-perishable food items, warm winter clothes, personal care items and more. The event is a collaborative effort by Moments Hospice and United Way of Morrison County.
“We thought it would be a great way to provide support to our local community members,” said Karla Jo Carr, hospice care consultant at Moments Hospice.
“We’re going to get the trailer as packed as we can. It’s going to be a really cool event,” she said.
The group is asking for donations such as:
• Non-perishable food items — peanut butter, canned meat, packaged dinners, canned fruit and vegetables, juice, oil, sugar, rice, pasta, flour, spices, dressing and whole grain cereal;
• Personal care items — toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, deodorant, bar soap, combs and brushes, toilet paper, dish detergent and laundry detergent;
• Infant and children’s items -— diapers, baby wipes, formula, baby food and cereal;
• Children’s winter wear — boots, coats, snow pants, gloves, mittens and hats; and
• Adult winter wear —coats, boots, hats and gloves (sizes XL, XXL and XXXL preferred).
Carr said 2020 has been difficult on everyone, and the effects of COVID-19 have made a major impact on people in the community financially, physically, mentally and emotionally. She said it was important for everyone to look out for their neighbors.
That is what Moments Hospice and the United Way is hoping to accomplish with Pack the Trailer.
“We need to make sure the elderly and kids in our community are safe, first and foremost; but warm, too,” she said. “With the lack of jobs and people maybe not being able to afford a coat or boots, it’s super important for us to lend a hand to keep our kids safe and warm. It’s the same with the elderly. They’re not getting out to purchase those items. A lot of seniors aren’t leaving their homes right now. What we’re trying to provide is those needed items. It’s a way for us to reach out to them without them having to leave their homes.”
Anyone who comes to Monday’s event can have a little fun while contributing to a good cause. Carr said there will be a fire pit, Christmas lights, some tunes and hot chocolate to make it a festive atmosphere.
For anyone who can’t make Monday’s event, there are three other chances to pack the trailer from 3 p.m – 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cash Wise in Waite Park, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday at Coborn’s on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud and from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday at Coborn’s in Sartell. Donations can also be made by contacting Carr via email at KariJo.Carr@moment shospice.com or by phone at (218) 639-0284.
Carr said there is no donation goal for the event, other than to, quite literally, pack the trailer.
“Whatever people are willing to do and provide out of the kindness of their hearts is our ultimate goal,” she said. “Even if it’s just one pair of boots, we’ll take it.”
The United Way and Morrison County Food Shelf will be distributing the items to families in need after the event. Carr said she hopes the donations will provide some help to local families during an otherwise difficult time.
“We just want people to come out and support the community; to help each other out during a time of need,” Carr said.
