Overpopulation of deer changes the ecosystem

Inspired by a study about how different disturbances, such as a fire or an insect outbreak can change a tree composition, Sam Reed, a PhD candidate in the Department of Forest Resources at the University of Minnesota, decided to take his own spin on it.
“I wanted to see how deer are changing the forest canopy because deer are over abundant throughout most of the U.S. and I think they’re pretty much everywhere,” he said.
When Reed first started the study, he was junior at Ohio State University. The lab he was working in there had a portable canopy Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) system. The remote sensing system is able to measure vegetation height across wide areas and can determine and quantify the arrangement of overhead branches and leaves.
Reed said that a forest canopy is the top layer of a forest and that it is characterized by the crowns of the trees. The plants and the animals, that are living in the upper level, are also considered to be a part of the natural forest canopy, he said.
Reed discovered that in areas where deer is overpopulated, the canopies are more open and less dense. Over time, and after several years, Reed said that because deer tend to prefer to eat certain plants over others, it isn’t unusual to see the plants the deer left behind to overtake the forest.
High deer densities can also lead to some areas being more dominated by certain trees, such as black cherry. Because of its high levels of cyanide, the tree is not edible for deer, Reed said.
While a changed canopy may not seem like a big deal to many people, Reed said the long-term effect of a high deer population change the ecosystem in that area. In other words, deer can change a forest’s biodiversity.
“From our site, in the experiment that we used, there was a study that found that when there’s fewer tree species, they also found fewer caterpillars and fewer bird species. So deer basically caused this kind of a shift in the food chain because they decimated a lot of tree species,” he said.
In addition, when the forest canopy is more open and there are less trees, other critical aspects of the forest has an affect, such as the prevalence of other wildlife and carbon sequestration, Reed said.
Besides the impact deer has on the forest canopies and landscapes, deer present a great public health hazard. Each year, thousands of deer are hit by a vehicle when they cross the road. It is even more common in areas where the deer is over populated.
“It kills a lot of people every year and causes a ton of car damage,” he said.
When it came to using the LiDAR system, Reed said he was thrilled that he had access to it. Although the difference in a canopy may have been visual in the past, it wasn’t until the portable canopy LiDAR system and other remote sensing technologies became available that he and others who worked on the study with him, that they were able to actually measure the results.
When it comes to solutions, Reed said his personal opinion is deer control through hunting.
“We got to let the hunters go hunt,” he said.
States that have opened up deer hunting for bow hunters help keep the population under control, Reed said. While he himself doesn’t hunt, Reed said he has many friends who do.
“We got to keep our populations under control, because they have a lot of different effects that we might not predict and that’s the same with every disturbance, like fires, hurricanes or invasive species,” he said.
Reed’s study was recently published in the Journal of Applied Ecology. Other members of the research team included Alejandro Royo, Alexander Fotis, Kathleen Knight and Charles Flower of the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service and Peter Curtis of Ohio State University.
