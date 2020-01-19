In an effort to save lives, the Little Falls Community High School hosted naloxone (Narcan) training for opioid overdose prevention, Tuesday.
Almarely Guerrero Sanchez, an overdose prevention manager for the Steve Rummler Hope Network, led the training at the high school.
“By the end of this presentation, about three to four people will have overdosed while we’re here, sitting in this auditorium,” she said.
After the training, attendees received a certificate of completion and a naloxone kit to take home. Sanchez said the organization passed out 28,000 doses of naloxone in 2019. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, saves lives by temporarily reversing the effects of an overdose.
Nationwide, drug overdoses were the leading cause of injury-related death in 2017, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). In that same year, there were 70,237 drug overdose deaths, 68% of those deaths involved opioid use.
Opioids are highly addictive drugs that block to body’s ability to feel pain. The list of opioids is extensive but some include: morphine, codeine, oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl.
The training was provided at no charge by the Steve Rummler Hope Network, an organization established in 2011 by the parents of Steve Rummler, who, after years of chronic pain and addiction struggles, died of an accidental opioid overdose.
The organization spreads awareness on opioids and the epidemic that affects people worldwide. Sanchez said their goal is to destigmatize opioid addiction and educate health professionals on evidence based care for chronic pain and prescribing practices,
In the training, Sanchez said some tell-tale signs of overdose are: extreme sleepiness, shallow breathing, blue lips or nail beds and constricted pupils.
Naloxone will not reverse the effects of other drugs and has no negative effects on someone who is not actually overdosing. Sanchez said if someone is unsure the overdose is from opioids, administering naloxone is a “better safe than sorry” move.
If someone is unresponsive and is thought to have overdosed, the first thing to do is call 911. Then, steps to administer the naloxone, which may take multiple doses, can be taken. Sanchez said that naloxone can wear off after 45 minutes, which can actually put someone into a second overdose, so she highly recommends seeking medical attention.
After a person is revived, they may not be themselves due to opioid withdrawal, and Sanchez recommends keeping an eye on them but not to interfere with their responses.
Sanchez said in 2014, the state of Minnesota established a good Samaritan law, also known as Steve’s Law, which allows the public to access and administer naloxone and grants limited immunity from prosecution to those who call 911 to save a life.
“We wanted something that could protect people and not just have firefighters and first responders be the only ones who could carry naloxone,” Sanchez said.
After working in public health, Sanchez decided she wanted to move into an educational field and started working with the Steve Rummler Hope Network in August 2019. She focuses on training sessions which can be requested by organizations or individuals around the state.
Sheila Watercott, the Little Falls Schools Drug Free Communities grant project coordinator said this training is a first for the school, but they are working to provide training to staff members and have Naloxone in school buildings.
“So we’re working on a policy to try, probably first at the high school and working our way to getting it in the middle school and just similar to our EpiPen policy where it wouldn’t be all staff trained, but a select few in each building to be trained in Narcan,” said Little Falls High School Nurse Johanna Weber.
Sanchez said the Steve Rummler Hope Network is working to provide online training and certification, which will make it easier for community members to access naloxone kits from them.
To request an in-house training, contact Hope@RummlerHope.org, or (651) 348-5641.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.