Laine Dunbar Adamson, 26, Outing, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after she was convicted of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, when an officer from the Motley Police Department was on stationary patrol off Highway 10 in Motley. The officer observed a vehicle pass him at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to catch up to the suspect vehicle and clocked it traveling at 88 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.

