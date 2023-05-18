Laine Dunbar Adamson, 26, Outing, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after she was convicted of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, when an officer from the Motley Police Department was on stationary patrol off Highway 10 in Motley. The officer observed a vehicle pass him at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to catch up to the suspect vehicle and clocked it traveling at 88 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.
The officer activated his lights and siren. The vehicle turned east on Highway 210 and was clocked going 108 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone. The officer continued the pursuit and attempted a PIT maneuver, which was unsuccessful. The suspect driver eventually lost control and spun out at the intersection with River Street by Pillager. The length of the pursuit was approximately 28 miles.
The officer exited his squad car and drew his firearm, pointing it in the direction of the vehicle. He shouted several times for the driver to show her hands but she did not comply. Eventually a Morrison County deputy opened the door and pulled the female suspect out of the vehicle and onto the ground. The suspect was identified at Adamson and Adamson was placed under arrest.
If Adamson violates the terms of the probation, she will be sentenced to one year in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee.
