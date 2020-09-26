The Little Falls City Council reviewed a presentation, Monday, with information compiled from the community outreach process Our Town 56345, with a goal of envisioning the 2020 to 2030 decade.
The Our Town 56345 Steering Committee spent months working with focus groups and taking surveys to compile a list of key assets, issues, challenges and goals for the future of the community.
Those findings set focus points for the three-day event held in February where the community was encouraged to offer their thoughts on the future of Little Falls.
“Through the Our Town 56345 listening process six guiding principles were consistently named, mutually held views, to shape civic decision making,” noted the presentation.
Those six principles identified that 56345 residents value children, culture and art, the environment, economic opportunity, being a welcoming community and strengthening Little Falls as a healthy community.
The presentation, led by City Administrator Jon Radermacher, noted an “exceptionally high” turnout for the community listening process. The six clustered themes were created in the community input process which allowed for focused commentary and will be used to guide the city in projects in the future.
Supporting the next generation, protecting natural resources (especially the Mississippi River, hospitality, supporting health and wellness, reinforcing the economy and building creative assets) will all be considered in the future development of Little Falls.
The presentation detailed that these themes can be supported in a variety of ways.
To support the next generation, OurTown56345 found that developing programs to nurture youth, supporting strong schools and supporting families are a high priority.
The community input process found in valuing natural resources, the residents of Little Falls “envision becoming known as a River City.” The presentation noted becoming a river city means having a vibrant waterfront with local arts and foods encouraging others to visit the area as well as those who live there to enjoy it. Part of that also includes supporting local bikes and trails, which also plays into the health aspect of the vision for the future.
OurTown56345 identified that residents want a healthy community encouraging outdoor recreation, supporting local agriculture and healthy food choices valuing health care.
Supporting the economy went hand-in-hand with some of the other values of the community. The presentation noted affordable childcare, affordable housing and workforce transportation were just a few ways to create a strong economy in the area, which also plays into the community value of supporting families and children.
Providing resources for entrepreneurs and igniting tourism were other ways OurTown56345 noted residents thought the economy could improve, but also that support in local foods and a vibrant riverfront.
Hospitality was identified as a value, not only to encourage families and new residents to stay in the area, but also encourage tourism by presenting as a welcoming and inclusive community.
“If we are successful, we will be known as a community where everyone has a sense of belonging. Any family seeking to put down roots will be equally welcomed,” noted the presentation.
The community also identified a strong value in local arts and culture, which plays into supporting the economy with local business as well as encouraging tourism.
One goal with that is to become known as a vital community in which arts and creativity build pride of place.
Radermacher said this presentation served as an introduction of the findings from OurTown56345 and the council and community will be able to offer input before anything is adopted or approved.
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Adopted final assessment of public improvement project 383 and public improvement project 386 after no objections at the public hearing;
• Approved equipment updates for Great River Television to continue operations for about $12,000;
• Approved a repayment extension to the West Side Bar while waiting for insurance funds;
• Authorized a capital improvement commitment of $85,000 to the Friends of Linden Hill for roof repairs at the Weyerhaeuser house; and
• Approved an agreement with Morrison County for the reconstruction of Fourth Street Southeast.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is Monday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m.
A work session and public forum will precede the meeting which will be livestreamed via YouTube.
“I hope this can be utilized for our community for a long time and not just a plan that sits on the shelf,” he said.
