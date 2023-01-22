Otto Pelikan, a Pierz immigrant with many hats

This is the first of two articles of the life of Otto Pelikan. Next: Immigration to and life in Pierz.
Throughout his life, Otto Pelikan, 94, of Pierz has worn many hats. While his children simply refer to him as “dad,” each person, whether family member, friend or neighbor, have their own treasured memories. He is simply one of a kind, said Don Tschida, who was neighbors with Otto for many years.
Otto’s journey in life began Jan. 5, 1929. Born to Frank and Frances Pelikan, he grew up in Mrákotín, Czechoslovakia (now Czech Republic), a small town with a population of about 2,000.
In 1996, Pierz Lions member Maurice Faust interviewed Otto about his experience, from growing up in Czechoslovakia, his involvement during World War II and ultimately, his immigration to Pierz.
In his notes, Faust highlighted that in order to fully understand the times Otto grew up in, one had to review history. A year before World War II began, Adolf Hitler had claimed an area in Czechoslovakia known as Sudeten (Bohemia). The area also had a population of about 3 million Germans, he wrote.
“In an atmosphere of appeasement, Great Britain and France knuckled under and gave the Sudetenland to the Fuhrer. This happened Sept. 29, 1938. World War II did not start until Sept. 1, 1939. The appeasement by the European leaders in effect gave Otto’s homeland to Hitler without firing a shot,” Faust wrote.
As his father, Frank, was born in Austria, which had been incorporated into the German Reich in 1938, the family applied for German citizenship, which they were granted, Faust wrote.
Having heard Otto’s story, Tschida said Otto essentially had to learn German overnight. What was once taught in his native tongue in school, immediately was changed into German, immediately following the takeover. Because of this, Faust wrote, Otto “was required to revert back to a lower grade level in school.”
As an artist, Otto captured the last day of school, July 2, 1942, in a drawing of the front of the classroom. It had a vaulted ceiling. Near the window, was a desk with red flowers, a notebook and a chair. Counting beads stood erected on a frame. In the center of the front of the classroom was the blackboard. A swastika flag hung above the blackboard with a portrait of Hitler displayed above it. It is one of several drawings his daughter, Theresa “Terry” (Pelikan) Butler, has from that time period of her father’s life.
“It’s hard to imagine what that must have been like for him,” she said.
After a few years, Otto finished high school. At age 14, he was also required to learn a trade.
“He chose to become a machinist. Trade school meant a five-day regimen, four days as an apprentice in a machine shop and one day of classroom study each week. Otto followed this routine for two years until he was age 16,” Faust wrote.
Shortly after Otto turned 16 in 1945, he signed up for pre-military training, known as Hitler’s Youth, as was required by law.
Faust wrote that Otto went through basic training camp with another 179 boys. Of those, three companies of 60 young men in each were formed.
Butler said her father’s training consisted mostly of running from the American soldiers when they were closing in on the German army.
“He didn’t really learn how to fight, but mostly how to duck and take cover,” she said.
A lot of times, it was simply to move from farm to farm while seeking cover in patches of forests.
“One evening they took refuge in a barn and during the night as they slept, artillery fire took the roof off the building. Miraculously, no one was killed or hurt in the raid,” Faust wrote.
In a sense, it all came to an end, May 5, 1945. In the interview with Faust, Otto said that day, he and the others were doing their best to stay ahead of the advancing American troops. Since they had lost the majority of their motorized equipment, they had no choice but to move on foot.
“Otto related how he was told to carry a machine gun, 200 rounds of ammo and his rifle,” Faust wrote.
Otto, who has been known for his great problem-solving skills, found an abandoned bicycle with only rims on in a ditch. He utilized it by strapping his rifle, an MG 42, and the bandolier of bullets to the bicycle, Faust wrote.
Exhausted, the unit eventually rested by a ravine that had ample cover. As they rested and slept, Faust wrote, a German supply truck enclosed with a tarp drove down the road toward them. Thinking nothing of it at the time, Faust wrote the unit found themselves staring down the barrels of rifles held by American soldiers.
“The truck was German, but the raw, young soldiers did not know that it had been commandeered from their own forces,” Faust wrote.
Otto and the rest in his unit were captured by the American troops as prisoners of war. He spent four months in the prisoner of war camp.
Reminiscing, Otto’s friend Steve Stumpf of Pierz said Otto talked about his experience with him from time to time.
“He told the story of how he was captured and when they were walking by all the American soldiers in the camp. He didn’t know English at the time, but he said all the soldiers said one word as they passed by. That was ‘baby.’ They were saying baby, because all the boys were really such little kids,” Stumpf said.
Otto told Faust that while the American soldiers treated the prisoners of war well, food was scarce for all. He weighed 130 pounds when he went into the camp. When he left four months later, he weighed 80 pounds, Faust wrote.
“He almost starved to death in the camp,” Stumpf said.
Faust wrote one reason it took four months before Otto was released was because the authorities had to sort out the prisoners who were guilty of war crimes. Another reason was the fact that another person had to be held responsible for the released prisoner — something that wasn’t always available.
Otto was released on Aug. 23, 1945, after a construction company in Austria that specialized in rebuilding war damage promised him a job and a place to live.
Faust wrote that shortly after Otto was released, he had applied for permission to return to his homeland, Czechoslovakia. However, before the arrangements were completed, he received a letter from his mother that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Two men from his hometown had claimed they had seen him wearing a Schutzstaffel (SS) in Prague, Faust wrote.
Otto knew he was innocent and that he could prove he was by the simple facts that he didn’t meet the strict requirements to be a soldier in the SS.
“One prerequisite was age. The SS Corp had a minimum age requirement of 18. Otto, at the end of the war, was only 16. The Storm Troopers also had a minimum height requirement. Otto was far short of meeting this qualification,” Faust wrote.
However, knowing that those facts would exonerate him once he was tried before a tribunal, Faust wrote Otto also knew the communist regime in Czechoslovakia could see to it that he spent years in prison before his case was even heard. In addition, there was nothing that protected him from the communists fabricating other accusations against him of which he had no proof of innocence, Otto told Faust in the interview.
As a result, Otto remained in Austria.
“The first time Otto had ever been in Prague, the capital of Czechoslovakia, was about 50 years later when he went to Europe after the Berlin Wall had crumbled,” Faust wrote.
According to the U.S. Department of State, the Office of the Historian, the Berlin Wall was a guarded concrete barrier that separated West Berlin from East Berlin and East Germany for nearly 30 years. The destruction of the wall began Nov. 9, 1989.
Many families were separated during World War II. It was no different for the Pelikan family. Because Otto’s father, Frank, was in poor health and as a result, was unable to work, the communist regime transported him by truck from Czechoslovakia to Austria, where he was told to remain. He died shortly after the war had ended, Otto told Faust.
“He never saw his homeland again. Frances lived out her life in Mrákotín, Czechoslovakia and died in 1963,” Faust wrote.
In 1949, Otto completed an apprenticeship at the United Austrian Steel Mills, a large government-owned industrial complex, which had its own railroads and power plants. He continued to work there for a decade.
“Otto recalled how he helped reassemble a humongous machine that was capable of shearing sheet steel, 10 feet in length and up to four inches thick,” Faust wrote.
During the last six years of Otto’s time at the United Austrian Steel Mills, he worked as a train engineer. Driving the train is something he remembers fondly of still today, he said. In his room at Meadow Ponds Assisted Living in Pierz, photos of that time in his life are displayed.
Stumpf said Otto often spoke about his time as a train engineer. He absolutely loved it. One story Stumpf remembers very well that Otto shared with him was when he and another worker accidentally hit a stopped train car someone had left on the tracks. In fact, Stumpf said, the sudden impact nearly sent Otto into the coal fire box that fueled the locomotive steam engine.
“Because it was at night, they couldn’t see anything and didn’t know what they had hit at first. When they started moving forward, they nearly hit again where it had moved to when they hit the first time,” Stumpf said.
As the story goes, Stumpf said he was told they solved the issue by slowly pushing the train car ahead of the train.
In the late 1940s, Otto met Rosina Hammer, whom he later married in Linz, Austria, June 6, 1950. She was the daughter of Theresia (Hammer) Theser. Butler said her widowed grandmother and her two children were refugees from Yugoslavia.
“After Hitler lost the war, they were forced out of Yugoslavia, because they were German. German people weren’t allowed anymore in these countries that had gone communist,” Butler said.
Shortly after Otto and Rosina married, they had three children, Fran, Terry and Erika, while they were still living in Austria. Little did they know at the time, their journey would lead them to Pierz, Minnesota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.