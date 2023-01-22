    This is the first of two articles of the life of Otto Pelikan. Next: Immigration to and life in Pierz.

    Throughout his life, Otto Pelikan, 94, of Pierz has worn many hats. While his children simply refer to him as “dad,” each person, whether family member, friend or neighbor, have their own treasured memories. He is simply one of a kind, said Don Tschida, who was neighbors with Otto for many years.

Otto Pelikan, a Pierz immigrant with many hats

Life as Otto Pelikan knew it changed drastically for the worse when Adolph Hitler came to power. This photo was taken a year or two before Otto turned 16.
Otto Pelikan, a Pierz immigrant with many hats

As an artist, Otto captured the last day of school, July 2, 1942, in a drawing of the front of the classroom.

Tags

Load comments