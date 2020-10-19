Original First Lutheran Church in Little Falls recognized as Century Home

When Matt Roach and his fiancée, Jessica Anderson, were looking for a home in Little Falls for Anderson and her children, they found none on the market that suited their needs and likes.
Before long, they decided to check out the church that stood empty next to the parsonage that Roach’s brother, Mike, had flipped into a rental unit.
“We looked at it and I thought it was so cool. Matt said it had potential and that he could turn it into a home,” Anderson said.
His experience as a general contractor has come in very handy throughout the whole project, she said.
Recently, the home was recognized as a Century Home by the Heritage Preservation Commission.
“I feel super honored and excited that we were able to restore something so old. We’re both into vintage and bringing a vintage building back to life was super cool,” she said.
What makes the home even more interesting is the long history it has. Since Anderson moved into the home with her three children, Gavin, Memphis and Paisley, they have learned a lot about the history of the church.
The lot was originally purchased in 1891 with the goal to build a church. While the building of the church began the following year, it wasn’t completed until 1906. At first, the church was named, “Little Falls Scandinavian Evangelical Lutheran Church” with the worship services held in Norwegian by home missionary pastors. Four of the pastors were immigrants from Norway, as well, Anderson said.
It wasn’t until sometime between 1910 and 1917 that the pastors began to hold the worship services in English. While some members had embraced the language change, others were completely against it. Eventually the church even changed its name to “First English Lutheran Church” in 1922, Anderson said.
Although historical records of the church indicated that the congregation started discussing in 1925 about changing its name once more, it wasn’t until 1991 the name was changed to “First Lutheran Church.” At that time, the congregation had already purchased 4.5 acres at Riverview Drive in Little Falls. The new church building was dedicated in 1963.
Besides the church being the original location for what is today known as the First Lutheran Church, the building was also the home to Trinity Chapel of God, including its many name changes, said Senior Pastor Bishop William K. Smith of Trinity Chapel of God in Little Falls.
Anderson said the remodeling of the church began in September 2019. She and Roach opted to keep the original pine floor on the main level. However, it was a lot of work to reach it, she said.
“That was a huge project. It was nailed, stapled and screwed to the floor. Then there was another layer where the carpet was and that had to be stripped in one-foot sections. The men were just dripping in sweat. It was so much work,” she said.
Anderson attributes the way the wood floor looks today to Roach sanding it and then applying polyurethane.
“It really made a difference. This floor is so cool and has so much character,” she said.
What made the project even more fun was that Roach let Anderson design her own home while also letting her know what was possible to do given the layout of the church.
One corner of the church was turned into an open kitchen with white cabinets and an island. Anderson said she found many of the different ideas from the internet.
“I showed him all the kitchens I liked on Pinterest. I picked it out, but he helped with finding the vendor and the best deal,” she said.
While a portion of the balcony was removed to open up the kitchen area even more, Anderson turned the remaining balcony area into a small art studio for her. It is also part of the church steeple.
The section also has a small area that is often used by family members to relax. It has become a favorite place to go to at times.
“I’ll go up there and one of the kids will be there, just hanging out. They like it up there. We all do. It’s just so peaceful and bright there,” she said.
The steeple, which has three large windows, provide sa lot of natural light to the art studio — something Anderson really enjoys.
In the opposite corner of the kitchen is the stairway to the balcony. Its steps creek loudly. Anderson said she and Roach found the original railings to the balcony stored in the rafters of a shed on the property. They painted them white and installed them. It adds character to the home, she said.
Anderson and Roach kept the style and shape of the original church windows, but installed new ones they custom ordered.
While the master bedroom was built where the altar once was, three bedrooms were built in the church basement. Since that’s where the original kitchen was, Anderson said the home now has two functional kitchens, along with laundry hookups on both floors.
“The Sunday School room was divided into two bedrooms,” she said.
Anderson said her dream, several years from now, is to one day turn the home into an air bnb.
