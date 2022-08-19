Oral stories, memories of Lindbergh family sought

Charles A. Lindbergh with his plane, Spirit of St. Louis, in Little Falls, August 1927.

    In an attempt to preserve history, Kayla Stielow, site manager at the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls, said the  organization is collecting oral stories of Charles Lindbergh and the Lindbergh family. Whether they are memories community members have themselves of the Lindbergh family or whether they are stories that have been passed down, Stielow said they would like to hear it.

    “Our hope is by conducting these interviews and recordings, we are able to capture the historical record because it is such an important part of our community’s history,” she said.

