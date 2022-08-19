Oral stories, memories of Lindbergh family sought

In an attempt to preserve history, Kayla Stielow, site manager at the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls, said the organization is collecting oral stories of Charles Lindbergh and the Lindbergh family. Whether they are memories community members have themselves of the Lindbergh family or whether they are stories that have been passed down, Stielow said they would like to hear it.
“Our hope is by conducting these interviews and recordings, we are able to capture the historical record because it is such an important part of our community’s history,” she said.
Stielow said the importance of preserving history is that it not only helps people to understand what happened in the past, it can also help when trying to understand what is going on in the world right now. Understanding is a vital pat of creating a more equitable future for the current generation as well as for generations to come, she said.
While there is an extensive history to the Lindbergh family, Stielow said one endeavor Lindbergh is often known for is his non-stop solo flight from New. York City, New York, to Paris, France, May 21, 1927. The flight took 33 1/2 hours.
His feat not only made him one of the most famous people in the world, but also helped advanced the aviation industry, she said.
Those who want to share their memories and stories of the Lindbergh family may contact Stielow at lindbergh@mnhs.org or at (320) 406-4387.
