What’s important to the future of Little Falls? Here’s what the people of Little Falls said. Our community loves its Mississippi River and beautiful natural environment, parks, trails and outdoors opportunities. Residents are proud of Little Falls’ central location as a crossroads, the depth of its heritage and history, and its small-town feel. The local community celebrates its creativity, culture and arts opportunities. These assets, defining our pride of place, are common ground to guide us along our development path over the coming decade.
These were the conclusions of the OurTown 56345 community listening process conducted in winter 2019-2020 to explore what’s important to our shared future. Over 750 Little Falls community members of all ages and walks of life pondered questions such as, “What do you love about living here?” “What challenges does our community face?” “What is your vision of Little Falls in 2030-how is it different than it is today?”
They shared their replies in citywide open house discussions, one-on-one interviews, focus groups and surveys. This extensive process was based on the belief that when residents are informed, connected to their community, and feel represented in city deliberations, they are empowered to influence decisions that impact their lives.
“Of, for and by the people,” is a phrase that describes this initiative. This initiative is a unique collaboration between the citizens of Little Falls and city government.
“OurTown 56345 is a shared vision for the future of Little Falls,” said Susy Prosapio, a local business owner and member of the executive committee. “Even though we have differences, at the core there is a lot we hold in common, like our values and priorities for the growth of our community. This process was citizen-driven, in partnership with the city of Little Falls, and results are motivating. I am excited about what can happen when we work together.”
Through the OurTown 56345 listening process a strategic framework was developed that is a road map into our collective future. At its core are six strategic priorities:
• Support the next generation. Be intentional as a community in developing projects and programs that support our “next generation”: initiatives that nurture our children and our youth.
• Reinforce the local economy. Develop a more vibrant downtown and greater support to locally owned businesses. Foster more economic opportunities.
• Bolster health and wellness. Further strengthen Little Falls as a healthy community through rural community wellness and vitality initiatives.
• Build on creative assets. Use creativity, culture and the arts as important assets vital in the appeal for establishing a commitment to place.
• Protect our natural resources. Strive to preserve and protect our natural resources, especially our most important resource, the Mississippi River.
• Practice hospitality and welcome. Work assertively to overcome divisions in the community, becoming known as a welcoming, hospitable, inclusive community where everyone has a sense of belonging.
Over the course of the next few months, we will do a deeper dive into each of the six strategic priorities. Look for future viewpoint articles, check out our Facebook page, website and participate in online community information meetings and other events. We will share what’s currently happening, what is projected to happen in short-term and long-term plans for the future, and seek your ideas for further ways to achieve our shared vision of a vibrant 56345 in which to live, work and raise our children.
I invite you to share these results with your friends and family. Start discussions about ways this information can help you. Think about ways you might get involved to strengthen one or more of these priorities in our community.
Feel free to reach out to us at ourtown56345@gmail.com, the OurTown 56345 Facebook page, and our website OurTown56345.org.
Greg Zylka is the mayor of Little Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.