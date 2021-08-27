Taking a deep breath in the outdoors is often relaxing and calming, and sometimes what the doctor ordered. I am a resident of Little Falls and a graduate student in Community development at North Dakota State University. I am launching my thesis study in Morrison County to help me understand the relationship between time spent outdoors and the mental health and well-being benefits.
As a community planner, I have always been interested in healthy communities and the way our health is impacted by the built and natural environment. Now my focus is on Morrison County.
The Park and Mental Health Study is seeking 50 participants in Morrison County and surrounding counties, to spend time in nature and complete brief surveys to share their self-reported health results. You must be 18 years and older to participate in the study.
Participants will be asked to spend a minimum of 15-minutes in nature, as many times a week as one is able and comfortable over the course of four weeks. The total number of hours and days are up to the participant. Researchers encourage spending three nature experiences per week over a course of four weeks.
The study is available for participation beginning Sept. 1 through Sept. 30.
Learn more about the study and complete the sign up by visiting the study page at www.ParksandMental Health-NDSU.org.
A growing body of research points to spending time in nature is good for our mental health. Yet, little research exists in a rural setting and a call for research has been issued. I am looking to answer that call.
By studying the relationship of time spent outside and the impact it has on our mental health, we can look to create policies around transportation, land use, parks and economic development to make sure health is a priority in community development. By studying the way we design community, it may be possible that using the park system and natural resources in our backyard could be a vehicle to addressing mental health needs in our communities.
The results and findings of this effort could aid in policy decisions, design standards, care directives, physical activity guidelines, and help people and communities who need assistance. The study will conclude in early October when the research and data analysis phase will begin.
Ashley Zidon is a Little Falls resident and will complete her master’s in December. She is a member of the Little Falls Heritage Preservation Commission and has worked as a community planner in the region on comprehensive planning, park and trail plans, and zoning administration work. She is currently employed at the Minnesota Department of Transportation in the Policy Division.
