The real Republican Party will be completely gone soon. Compare what they used to be with what we see today.
Not everything was right or moral in the old Republican Party. Many of them were against the public education that made this country great. Many of them opposed desegregation, in spite of our Declaration of Independence saying “all men” are created equal. Many of them were pro-war and voted to get us into wars of choice that didn’t help our country. Many of them pretended there was nothing wrong with what Nixon did in the Watergate scandal.
But you could talk to Republicans then; about budgets, the border and the real needs of the country. We shared many goals with them, we just differed on how to get there.
Not any more.
What do we see from the Republican Party today? No leadership. No platform. No agenda. No accomplishment.
Who’s leading the Republican Party today?
Trump? He lost the last election and so did most of the candidates he endorsed. He’s under investigation for criminal matters and being sued for damages during the insurrection he encouraged.
So it’s not Trump. McCarthy? He wasted several working days making deals with a few of the furthest right-wing members of the House to be elected Speaker of the House. He can’t afford to lose more than four votes on any issue to get it passed. He won’t deal with the lies and fraud that George Santos has undoubtedly committed because he can’t afford to lose a sure vote on the floor
So it’s not McCarthy. DeSantis? Even though he’s copied much from Trump, the Trump wing views him as a speedbump on their way to 2024. Trump said DeSantis “has no personal charisma and has a dull personality.” They don’t have leadership.
How about a Republican Party platform?
The Republican National Committee adopted a resolution Aug. 22, 2020, that said the party would not adopt a new platform because “it did not want a small contingent of delegates formulating a new platform without the breadth of perspectives within the ever-growing Republican movement.” They don’t have a platform.
What’s the Republican agenda today?
It should be about budget, infrastructure and regulations, right? Wrong. They plan to immediately start investigating Hunter Biden, Afghanistan withdrawal, Google and Apple for possibly working for Biden’s election and the FBI raid on Mara Lago. They want to block hiring more IRS agents who would investigate large corporations and the wealthiest individuals who currently avoid paying taxes. And they’re considering cutting aid to Ukraine, which would let Trump’s buddy Putin win. So they don’t have an agenda, just a political hit list.
The Republicans used to have leadership, a platform and an agenda. Now they don’t. All they’re doing is politics, not governing. They’ll get a few empty slogans to use in the next election blaming Democrats for nothing happening and that’s it.
Today’s Republicans — no leadership, no platform or agenda except politics. That equals no accomplishments for anyone.
Roman Witucki is a member of of the Morrison County DFL Board.
