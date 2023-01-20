The real Republican Party will be completely gone soon. Compare what they used to be with what we see today.

Not everything was right or moral in the old Republican Party. Many of them were against the public education that made this country great. Many of them opposed desegregation, in spite of our Declaration of Independence saying “all men” are created equal. Many of them were pro-war and voted to get us into wars of choice that didn’t help our country. Many of them pretended there was nothing wrong with what Nixon did in the Watergate scandal.

