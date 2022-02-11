One of the most consistent messages we received during the listening process for OurTown 56345 was that respondents wanted to prioritize the next generation. We want to be intentional as a community in developing projects and programs that support our next generation – initiatives that nurture our children and our youth. We value our children and being a community that is a good place to raise a family.
A primary concern that arose time and time again in our listening sessions was that of childcare. Minnesota struggles with a severe shortage of childcare. According to the Center for Rural Policy and Development, Central Minnesota is currently in need of a 56% growth in childcare capacity to meet current needs, up from 48% in 2015. This shortage leads to parents dropping out of the workforce to care for their children, sometimes for good. One way to address this continuing issue is to foster better conditions for childcare providers, both those already in the business and those looking to enter it. The City of Little Falls has submitted a federal funding request for the construction of a childcare facility that would provide support to new and existing providers. If approved, this facility would retain and increase childcare slots by allowing family-licensed providers to use the facility at very low cost.
Another topic frequently discussed at these sessions was the need for a community center. Respondents wished that young people would have somewhere safe to engage in sports and social activities. They envisioned a community gathering-place, complete with recreational facilities and an indoor track for people who want to exercise during the cold winter months. Communities thrive when they have somewhere to come together, and in recognition of the importance of this priority, the City of Little Falls is currently preparing for a local option sales tax referendum of $17 million for the construction of a Community Recreational Complex. The referendum will take place November 8, 2022.
The collaborations required to accomplish these goals are not only possible; they have happened before. In 2018, the Kiwanis Club committed to donate funds for a replacement of playground equipment at Washington Playground. The total project cost was $40,000, and the Club worked hard to make it a success. When construction began in 2018, they mustered time and volunteers to do the installation of the playground equipment themselves, saving on costs. Over two dozen volunteers worked hard to finish the installation of the equipment. Through communication, collaboration, and big-picture thinking, the children of Little Falls now have access to safer, more up-to-date playground equipment.
Do you have any ideas about how to support the next generation? What else can be done to help young parents, children, and teens? Feel free to reach out to us at ourtown56345@gmail.com, the OurTown 56345 Facebook page or at our website ourtown56345.org.
Allison White is a resident of Little Falls.
