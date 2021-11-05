In 1970, Minnesota voters determined that the next state Senate should be comprised of 33 Conservatives, 33 Liberals (the Legislature then being non-partisan) and one Independent.
The Independent was Dick Palmer, who lived in suburban Proctor. At that time, he owned the Duluth Budgeteer, and we became friends when he was still writing columns for the paper when I worked there. Palmer was a surprising victor in a blue-collar, pro-union district, the bulk of which was the western half of Duluth.
As he told it, after his election, he was besieged with incentives from Liberals and Conservatives to give one party Senate control. He finally opted for the Conservatives.
The once-a-decade national census was also taken in 1970, thus requiring the redistricting of political boundaries for the 1972 election. Not forgetting Palmer’s initial decision, federal Judge Gerald Heaney, who had strong DFL ties, redrew Palmer’s Proctor home into a district that ran to the Canadian border. Palmer chose not to run again.
Stories like that give redistricting a bad name. Such moves are called “gerrymandering” when districts are drawn to benefit one party or the other. However, the truth is that redistricting is much more complex than partisan gamesmanship. Every incumbent is at its mercy, and if they live within five or six miles of their district’s border, they are in danger of being drawn into a new district with which they have little familiarity or, worse, being paired with another incumbent, often of their own party.
Voters are a mobile bunch. Over the past century, Minnesota has gone from being primarily rural to being primarily an urban, industrial society. The results of the latest census show that trend continuing.
In 2020, the census found that 36 Greater Minnesota counties lost population. More importantly, the state added 402,569 people since 2010. That means that the average size of a state Senate district, for example, will grow by 6,008 people. Seventy of the state’s 87 counties did not grow enough to maintain their share of representation in the Senate, meaning they will become part of geographically larger districts.
Here’s an example of what those attempting to redistrict face this year: Senate District 1 is in the northwest corner of the state. It is currently comprised of six complete counties (Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau). Collectively, those six counties lost 1,542 people. With each Senate district growing by 6,008 people, District 1 needs to add 7,550 people from the adjoining District 2 or District 4. Even if it added all of Norman County (county seat: Ada) directly to the south, that would be only 6,441 people, leaving it still short 1,109 bodies. Those would be gained by adding some townships from neighboring counties now in District 2.
Regardless, if Norman County, now in Senate District 4, moves into District 1, that leaves District 4 short. The result is a cascading effect across the state as District 4 pushes south or east.
The state Legislature as well as a panel of judges have been holding hearings in which citizens have come forward to voice their concerns with the process. Most of those citizens have called for protecting “communities of interest.”
A county is one such community of interest. So are cities, townships, school districts, racial minorities, rural, suburban and urban interests, etc. Racial make-up is a big concern in some areas. At one time, in the southern U.S., whites drew the boundaries to split up the Blacks and keep all-white representation in Congress and the various legislatures. The courts stopped that practice, thus creating so-called “Black” districts. No good deed goes unpunished, and that type of redistricting ensures that some representatives will be minorities, but that they will more likely remain in the minority.
Much has been made about how the Legislature almost always “fails” to come up with a redistricting plan. Here in Minnesota, the last time the Legislature successfully redistricted itself was in 1991. However, the circumstances were extenuating. The Legislature was controlled by the DFL, and it passed its dream DFL plan, fully expecting Republican Gov. Arne Carlson to veto it. However, Carlson was late returning his veto, and the DFL dream became law.
Usually, Minnesota redistricting ends up being handled by judges. When the ECM/Adams Publishing Group Editorial Board met with legislative leaders last spring, GOP leaders expected it would end up in the courts again while DFL leaders continued to express optimism legislators could get it done.
Some states (but not Minnesota) use a redistricting commission of non-legislators in which three Democrats and three Republicans are appointed by the Legislature, and then those six select a seventh commission member. While giving the appearance of bipartisanship, the reality is that the fate of the state’s entire legislature and U.S. House delegation is in the hands of one person. Given the population shifts, that person is bound to upset many politicians’ careers. Even the six people who chose the seventh become targets of their unhappiness.
At this point, the only thing that is certain is that the seven-county Twin Cities metro area will gain one or two state senators and two or four House members. Metro districts will become slightly more compact and outstate districts will expand.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
