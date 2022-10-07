If one were to name the worst governor in Minnesota history, who would it be? Although Minnesota has made great progress since statehood began in 1858, that progress was not a straight upward line. It has had its ebbs and flows, and those who serve during the downturns should be held responsible.

Arguably, at least by today’s standards, the worst governor in Minnesota history was Alexander Ramsey, Republican governor from 1860-1863. He presided over the war with the indigenous Dakotas in 1862, which resulted in the deaths of 358 civilians, 77 soldiers and 29 volunteer militia plus 150 Dakota in battle and 40 more by post-war execution. Granted, communications being what they were, Ramsey may not have known exactly what was happening in the Minnesota River valley.

