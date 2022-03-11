To learn where we are, first look at where we’ve been and then where we are going.
From the U.S. viewpoint, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is indefensible. Why would Vladimir Putin do such a thing? We seem to have no clue so resort to name calling: he’s “mad;” he’s a “thug.” That’s a dangerous short cut if the West is to bring him down. So, let’s start with a little history and geography.
Like Poland to the north, Ukraine has been run over from both the east and the west numerous times through the ages. From the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine north to the Baltic Sea is a relatively narrow (300 mile) bottleneck through which invading armies from Europe or Asia have passed. The Poles invaded Russia in 1605, the Swedes in 1707, the French under Napoleon in 1815, and the Germans during both World Wars I and II.
The land is flat. There are few places to hide on those plains. From a soldier’s viewpoint, it’s a terrible place to fight. In Ukraine those plains begin about 50 miles west of Kyiv and run almost to Moscow. That’s why the Russians encountered little resistance until they reached Kyiv’s outskirts. It’s also why Russian leaders want to control Ukraine, be they czarists, communists or crony capitalists like Putin.
Most Ukrainians hate the Russians for good reason. In 1931-32, the Soviet communists under Josef Stalin starved to death almost 4 million Ukrainians. While only a few old-timers from that famine remain alive, an event of such horrific magnitude continues to reverberate through the generations.
Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union on Christmas Day, 1991, the Ukrainian people have escaped from under the Russian thumb and formed their own democracy. It’s been messy, rife with election fraud caused in part by Russian meddling, but Ukrainians have spent 30 years in relative freedom. As has become obvious in the last two weeks, they love what independence has brought them.
Thus, it has turned toward the West. Last November, the Biden Administration and Ukraine signed a Charter on Strategic Partnership. This document says in part that the U.S. will support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression. To quote: “… the United States supports Ukraine’s right to decide its own future foreign policy course free from outside interference, including with respect to Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO.”
That became a red flag waved in the bull Putin’s face. He has said for 20 years that his country needs to re-establish the old Soviet boundaries. He sees Ukraine joining NATO as putting European invaders on his doorstep.
Like most recent presidents, Joe Biden unfortunately telegraphed to a foe how he would respond if it did something we opposed: the U.S. won’t supply troops, but it will apply economic sanctions. Thus, Putin prepared for that.
However, Putin is no genius. Not only did he underestimate Ukrainian resistance, he failed to understand how interconnected the world has become, and how severe the sanctions could be. Russia has become an international pariah, and its people are now effectively isolated from the world’s economy except for one other major player: China.
Tuesday, Biden cut off U.S. purchases of Russian oil. That was the moral thing to do. However, oil is a global commodity, so other than temporarily disrupting supplies to various nations, thus driving gas prices to all-time highs, it won’t have much effect on Russia’s ability to continue the war.
Regardless, a key question is whether our response was sufficient to deter China from invading Taiwan. It is not difficult to see us suddenly drawn into a two-front world war, fighting for freedom and self-determination for all peoples. Should Ukraine and Taiwan both be lost, it would tip the scales toward tyranny and totalitarianism.
Biden as well as all of our elected officials have several responsibilities. One is to stand up for freedom and democracy, and he is doing that, although seeking to replace Russian oil with oil from Iran or Venezuela, two nations hostile to U.S. interests, should be taboo.
The other is to help the American people prosper, and that includes minimizing the economic damage that Putin is adding to the pain brought by Biden’s environmental policies on gas prices. Biden needs to restore domestic oil production to 2019 levels.
The federal government is basically bankrupt, so while he and Congress may want to ship an additional $15 billion in military aid to Ukraine along with the $1 billion sent in the past year, he ought to find that $15 billion by cutting the budget elsewhere.
At the state level, Gov. Tim Walz is in the process of severing all ties to Russian investments. That is also the moral thing to do. However, to ease the pain on Minnesotans, the Legislature should suspend our 28.5 cent gas tax, which brings in $500 million annually, and pay for it with part of the state’s $9.3 billion surplus.
And finally, as individual Americans finally waking up from our holiday from history, if we are sincere about being the primary moral voice in the world, all of us should stop buying products made in Russia or China, both of which have a long history of human rights abuses and discrimination against minorities.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
