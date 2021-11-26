Most Americans, including its political leaders, don’t have a clue about U.S. economic policy and what causes inflation. The primary source of the problem is the Federal Reserve Bank.
An economic theory called “monetarism” is based on the idea that prices are set based on the supply of money available. If too much money is chasing too few goods, like today, we have inflation.
The Federal Reserve determines how many dollars are available to banks to loan and indirectly for consumers to borrow and spend. The Fed generally tries to keep inflation around 2% annually. That gives the citizenry a slight incentive to invest what money it saves instead of keeping it in a coffee can under the bed.
At even 2% inflation, everyone pays in the long run. Over 10 years, one can expect that prices will rise about 21.9% — and that’s when the Fed does not make any mistakes. Unfortunately, sometimes it does.
During the 1920s, easy money allowed people to gamble in the stock market. The mania grew so bad that people borrowed money so they could buy more stock because the market kept going up. Then, in 1929, the market crashed. Brokerage firms and banks called in their loans, but because the loans were based on stock whose shares had been slashed in value, the borrowers could not come up with the money.
Because most politicians don’t understand economics, the Smoot-Hawley tariffs were then enacted under President Herbert Hoover to “protect” American businesses. The reality was that they curtailed international trade and even more businesses went under, leading to the Great Depression, with joblessness over 20 percent.
Under monetary theory, the Federal Reserve should have increased the money supply and the politicians should have decreased regulation of the economy. It took World War II to bring back full employment, massive deficit spending on the war effort — and, lest we forget, the price included the loss of 419,000 American lives.
The next major bump arrived in 1973, when OPEC almost doubled the cost of oil overnight. The Fed increased the money supply, sending inflationary ripples throughout the economy, but a recession still resulted. President Gerald Ford produced “WIN” buttons, which stood for “Whip Inflation Now,” a meaningless effort meant to show good intentions.
The resulting “stagflation,” meaning stagnant growth coupled with inflation, brought down the administration of President Jimmy Carter. Inflation peaked at 14.8% in March 1980, a major factor in President Ronald Reagan’s election.
Carter had appointed Paul Volcker as chair of the Federal Reserve Board in 1979, and Volcker began raising interest rates to wring inflation out of the economy. The federal funds rate — the rate that main street banks pay to borrow money from the Fed — was increased to more than 22%. Again, as in the early 1930s, those people who were in debt at the time — many of them farmers who had borrowed money to buy land — were badly hurt. Unemployment went over 10%. By 1983, however, inflation dropped below 3%. With prices again stable, the economy took off.
Twenty-five years later, the Great Recession hit. Monetarists explain what happened this way: the money supply was overestimated because mortgage processors hid many bad loans in bundles of mortgages. The supply of money holds it value only in cash on hand or if a borrower has the ability to pay off a loan. Bad loans, once written off, decrease the money supply.
Regulators under the Clinton Administration determined that home ownership should be a priority. The Fed should have tightened the money supply several years before the downturn to prevent the real estate bubble.
Under President Obama and Fed chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen, the Fed veered away from price stabilization as its top priority. Full employment, a worthy goal, became its top priority. However, if one believes that jobs are created just by saying so, one doesn’t understand that the bedrock of any solid economy is price stability. That has to remain first. Productive jobs are created only when they can help businesses create profits. Without price stability, it becomes nearly impossible to determine what is needed to make a profit.
Now, we have the disruption of the COVID economy. Most state governors, “following the science” to use Gov. Tim Walz’ term, shut down wide swaths of the economy to hamper the spread of the virus. The Congress dropped $5 trillion on the nation in borrowed money in an attempt to ease the effects of the shutdown.
A large share of the bailout funds ended up pushing the stock market to record highs. Valuations now are at levels a la 1929. Meanwhile, the true economy continues to sputter because of a labor shortage. Without enough people to produce the goods and deliver them to market, but with a ton of bailout cash sloshing around, demand is pushing prices higher because supply can’t keep up. The Fed needs to get prices under control, but refuses to do so.
President Biden just reappointed Jerome Powell as the Fed Chairman. That signaled stock speculators to keep on buying. The bailout money will keep sloshing around unproductively, creating inflation that hurts the poor most of all, until the Federal Reserve reins in the money supply. Do Biden and Powell have the will to do what Reagan and Volcker did? It seems doubtful.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
